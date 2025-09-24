LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis

Central government employees and pensioners may receive a significant festive boost this year, as the Dearness Allowance (DA) is expected to be increase to 58% prior to the Diwali festival 2025. The final sanction will depend on forthcoming Labour Bureau CPI-IW data, likely to be in late September.

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 24, 2025 13:44:44 IST

Central government employees may receive a significant festive boost this year, as the Dearness Allowance (DA) is expected to be increase to 58% prior to the Diwali festival 2025. This would spot a constant effort by the government keep a balance between the salary of employees along with the rate of inflation, mainly because of the rise in living cost.

Dearness Allowance (DA) is one of the critical components of salary for government employees and pensioners, revised two times in a year, generally in the month of January and July, depends on deviations in the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). These alterations help balance the impact of inflation on government employees having fixed incomes.

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Three-Year DA Hike Overview: 2023–2025

Over the past three years, the DA has seen a firm growth, reflecting the government’s comeback to economic changes:

•    2023:
o    January: Dearness Allowance (DA) raised from 38% to 42%
o    July: Stretched further to 46%
o    Total annual hike: 8% points

•    2024:
o    January: Dearness Allowance (DA) raised to 50%, triggering a 25% hike in related allowances such as Children’s Education Allowance, Hostel Subsidy, and others.
o    Fiscal impact: Valued at Rs.12,869 crore

•    2025:
o    January: Dearness Allowance (DA) raised from 53% to 55%
o    Cost to exchequer: Rs.6,614 crore
o    Next hike expected: October 2025 (58% DA based on the recent CPI-IW projections and inflation)

However, if the forthcoming hike in DA will happen before Diwali, the total increase between January 2023 and October 2025 would reach 20% points, suggestively improving monthly take-home pay for more than 1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Why the 58% DA Matters

At 58%, Dearness Allowance (DA) accounts for more than half of the basic salary, depicting a substantial increase in overall pay package. Also, pensioners will get a hike in their monthly pensions. This DA hike could also have a wider economic influence by enhancing disposable income and increasing consumer spending through the festive season.

The final sanction will depend on forthcoming Labour Bureau CPI-IW data, likely to be in late September. If inflation still elevates, the government may consider a 3% pt. hike for backing household budgets throughout the high-expenditure during the Diwali festive season.

Also Read: Amazon Vs Flipkart Discounts: How iPhone 16 Pro Prices Fall Below Rs.58,000 This Festive Season

Tags: 7th Pay Commission8th pay commission8th Pay Commission date8th Pay Commission updateDA HikeDA Hike Before Diwali 2025Pay CommissionPay Commission 2025Pay Commission delayPay Commission timeline

RELATED News

Delhi’s Inter-State Bus Service Roars Back To Life: CM Rekha Gupta Launches AC Buses with Digital Payments
SIMC Pune Announces MBA (CM) Admissions Open via SNAP 2025
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 24.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure
"Mahagathbandhan will form next govt": Congress' Manickam Tagore ahead of Bihar assembly polls

LATEST NEWS

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark
Canada Super 60 names Women's Trophy after cricketing legend Mel Jones
Punjab Viral Video: Man Slaps Two Men, Punishes Them For Spitting Gutka On Road But What Happened Next Will SHOCK You
Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is Doing Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Chamchagiri,’ Recalls His Brother Was Never Fired From Tere Naam
"Mahagathbandhan will form next govt": Congress' Manickam Tagore ahead of Bihar assembly polls
7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis
Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy
"I love that character": Jeremy Renner on doing 'Hawkeye' season 2
Big Savings, Easy Access: Dr. Morepen Pharmacy App Delivers up to 50% Off on Quality Branded Medicines
SG Pipers target balanced squad ahead of HIL auction, says director of hockey Sreejesh PR
7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis
7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis
7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis
7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis

QUICK LINKS