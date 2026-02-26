A Vibrant Expression of Contemporary Living. The 2026 Seating Edit from Fabbrica

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24: As contemporary homes continue to evolve—blurring the lines between aesthetics, comfort, and adaptability—Fabbrica, from the House of HTL, unveils its 2026 seating collection, a thoughtfully curated edit that responds to the changing language of modern living. Rooted in intelligent design and material innovation, the collection explores intentional comfort and furniture that adapts seamlessly to the rhythms of everyday life. Each piece is conceived to integrate naturally into contemporary homes, offering flexibility without compromising on elegance.

A Legacy of Thoughtful Design

Since 1998, Fabbrica has been guided by a singular belief: good design should enrich everyday life. Driven by the conviction that design is not a luxury but a right, the German brand has continually innovated to meet the evolving needs of modern living. By combining quality craftsmanship, refined aesthetics, and accessibility, Fabbrica presents a 2026 collection that celebrates stylish living with purpose and personality.

Kart

Designed to encourage relaxed living, Kart features generous proportions and fluid movement that invite comfort-driven interaction. Its soft yet structured form and understated detailing make it ideal for spaces centred around warmth, connection, and contemporary ease.

Leroy

Leroy introduces a multifunctional approach to seating, seamlessly transitioning between lounging and sleeping. Its intelligent rotating mechanism allows it to adapt intuitively to modern lifestyles—perfect for urban homes where flexibility and comfort go hand in hand.

Valley

Defined by sculpted contours and expansive seating, Valley anchors living spaces with quiet sophistication. Its modular design responds organically to varied layouts, making it ideal for homes that gather, host, and unwind with equal ease.

Carre

Softening architectural rigidity, Carre brings gentle curves and visual fluidity into modern interiors. With adaptable seating depths, it allows users to shift between upright support and relaxed lounging, reflecting a thoughtful understanding of posture and spatial harmony.

Duca

Timeless and understated, Duca is characterised by refined proportions and subtle detailing. Designed to transition effortlessly across configurations, it delivers enduring comfort through layered construction and a clean, contemporary aesthetic.

Vidar

For those seeking advanced comfort, Vidar integrates modern reclining technology within a compact, design-forward silhouette. With adjustable seating positions and enhanced ergonomic support, it strikes a refined balance between innovation and visual restraint.

Williams

A sculptural accent within the collection, Williams combines movement and form through its elegant swivel design. Its angular silhouette lends a contemporary edge, making it a versatile addition to both minimal and expressive interiors.

Alder

Bold and expressive, Alder pushes creative boundaries with confident detailing and distinctive form. Designed to make a statement, it balances visual impact with everyday comfort—ideal for interiors that celebrate individuality.

Reilly

Completing the seating range, Reilly is a sectional sofa defined by strong lines, plush comfort, and a relaxed sensibility. Designed for informal lounging, it pairs generous proportions with a structured, contemporary presence.

Poppy Sofa Bed

Also part of the launch is the Poppy Sofa Bed—a refined solution for compact living. Transforming effortlessly from sofa to a generously sized bed, Poppy addresses modern lifestyle needs without compromising on comfort or design integrity.

Design Philosophy

Fabbrica continues to shape contemporary seating—where design is intuitive, comfort is intentional, and furniture evolves with the way we live today. Every piece in the collection can be customised in a wide selection of premium leathers or fabrics, with an extensive palette of colours and textures, allowing each design to be tailored to individual spaces and sensibilities.

Discover the 2026 collection at Fabbrica India – fabbricaindia.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.