ABB Share Price In Focus: 52% Q4 Order Surge And 8% Revenue Growth Spark Investor Buzz for 2026

ABB India Share Price in Spotlight: Record Orders Fuel Investor Buzz

ABB India achieved its highest fourth-quarter order intake in five years, delivering 52% growth to reach INR 4,096 crore during the Q4 period from October to December. This strong performance contributed to a full-year 2025 order intake of INR 14,115 crore, indicating robust demand across multiple industries.

The growth was driven by the base business operations, complemented by large projects in data centers, automotive, buildings and infrastructure, railways, and metals sectors. This combination brought a record order backlog of INR 10,471 crore, marking a 12% increase compared to 2024. Investors are closely observing this order book, as it provides clear visibility into future revenue periods. ABB’s disciplined execution and diversified product portfolio position the company strongly to convert these orders into substantial business growth.

Consequently, ABB shares have become a key focus for traders and investors, and raising the question: will this momentum sustain a bullish run for ABB shares?

Leadership Commentary: ABB Share Price in Focus "2025 was a year of steady progress for ABB India, underscored by the proud milestone of completing 75 years of manufacturing in the country," said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India. He highlighted the company's disciplined execution, diversified portfolio, technology-driven solutions, and commitment to sustainability and long-term value creation. ABB Share Price in Spotlight: Record Revenue and 2026 Growth Outlook Category Details Record Revenue Performance ABB India reached its highest-ever annual revenue, generating INR 13,203 crore, representing an 8% increase compared to 2024. All business operations contributed to this performance, despite challenges from volatile input costs and rising labor expenses. Outlook for 2026 The company stands to gain from sustained investments in infrastructure, grid upgrades, renewable energy, and digital technologies. With a strong footprint across 23 market segments, ABB India is well-aligned to leverage ongoing capital spending in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and water industries. ABB India's Dividend and Sustainability Milestone The Board proposed a final dividend of INR 29.59 per share, reflecting confidence in the company's future growth. ABB India expanded its sustainability initiatives to cover 51% of its suppliers while achieving significant progress in waste reduction and water management. (This Article Has Inputs From PTI)