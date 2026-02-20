ABB Share Price In Focus: 52% Q4 Order Surge And 8% Revenue Growth Spark Investor Buzz for 2026

ABB India Share Price in Spotlight: Record Orders Fuel Investor Buzz
ABB India achieved its highest fourth-quarter order intake in five years, delivering 52% growth to reach INR 4,096 crore during the Q4 period from October to December. This strong performance contributed to a full-year 2025 order intake of INR 14,115 crore, indicating robust demand across multiple industries.
The growth was driven by the base business operations, complemented by large projects in data centers, automotive, buildings and infrastructure, railways, and metals sectors. This combination brought a record order backlog of INR 10,471 crore, marking a 12% increase compared to 2024. Investors are closely observing this order book, as it provides clear visibility into future revenue periods. ABB’s disciplined execution and diversified product portfolio position the company strongly to convert these orders into substantial business growth.
Consequently, ABB shares have become a key focus for traders and investors, and raising the question: will this momentum sustain a bullish run for ABB shares?
