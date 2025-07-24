Home > Business > Adani University Ushers In future-ready Cohort With Navdiksha 2025

Adani University inaugurated Navdiksha 2025, welcoming new students to its integrated B.Tech + MBA/M.Tech programs. The event emphasized AI, sustainability, and nation-building, featuring global leaders and aligning with NEP 2020 to foster innovation, leadership, and multidisciplinary learning.

Adani University on Monday (21 July, 2025) inaugurated its academic induction programme, Navdiksha 2025, welcoming a fresh cohort of students into its flagship integrated B.Tech + MBA/M. Tech programmes.

The event, marked by inspiring keynote addresses and strategic vision, underscored the university’s commitment to preparing India’s youth for a new industrial era shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability and nation-building.

Designed in accordance with the government’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the integrated programmes reflect Adani University’s ethos of fostering deep scientific acumen, multidisciplinary learning and leadership in real-world applications across technology, energy and infrastructure.

The daylong inauguration brought together global thought leaders including renowned management consultant and Harvard University alumnus Dr Ram Charan and Adani Group Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) Mr Sudipta Bhattacharya, reinforcing the institution’s global outlook and rootedness in the nation’s developmental mission.

Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Adani University, Prof Sunil Jha, opened the ceremony by reinforcing the increasing importance of physics, chemistry and mathematics in an era of “physical AI”. 

Citing NBDS CEO Jansen Wong’s global advisory from Beijing, Prof Jha urged students to see beyond coding and understand the mechanics of the real world:

“As AI integrates with robotics and automation, grasping physical laws will define success.”

Dr Ram Charan reflected on six decades of experience across continents. His message was simple yet profound:

“Find your God-given talent, follow it with commitment, and never stop learning.”

He advised students to reflect daily, ask questions relentlessly, and approach university as a discovery ground for purpose and joy.

In his address, Dr Ravi P Singh, Provost, Adani University, welcomed students from across India, emphasising that the integrated programmes—ranging from computer Science to energy engineering—prepare them for real-world impact.

“Whether your focus is AI, sustainability, or infrastructure, you are at the right place, at the right time,” he said. He challenged students to create their own queues in life rather than follow others blindly and to view learning as an act of nation-building.

Mr Bhattacharya presented a compelling roadmap for the future. He framed the AI revolution as the first industrial shift to challenge human cognition, urging students to become bold, curious innovators. He said

“Machines can now think. But only humans can believe, collaborate, and create with purpose” 

He also highlighted the Adani Group’s ongoing $90 billion investment push as a massive opportunity for future professionals in technology and infrastructure.

Dr Amishkumar Vyas, Registrar, Adani University, concluded the event with a heartfelt vote of thanks, noting the enthusiasm and potential that this new cohort brings to the institution.

About Adani University

The University has been envisioned to focus on transdisciplinary research, knowledge creation and teaching-learning processes in the areas of Infrastructure, Energy, Technology, and Digital Healthcare.

The University adopts an ecosystem approach to Higher Education within its campus which includes not only the courses, disciplines, and research; but also, skill development, professional development, teacher training, entrepreneurship development, innovation, product development, IPR creation, quality & certification, consultancy, and collaborative research through partnerships with Industry and Institutions across the world.

Currently, the University offers Engineering, Technology and Business Management (under-graduate and post-graduate) programs (B. Tech, M. Tech, and MBA), flexible NEP-compliant integrated B. Tech + MBA and B.Tech. + M.Tech programs along with interdisciplinary Doctoral Program (PhD) with 1800+ students.

Adani University is the first University in the State of Gujarat to have undergone and certified with ISO 21001:2018 certification which is considered as Gold Standard for Management Systems in higher education.

Also Read: Adani To Build AI-First Multidisciplinary Healthcare Ecosystem, Initiated From Ahmedabad, Mumbai

