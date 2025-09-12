ALERT! Infosys Announces Biggest Ever ₹18,000 Crore Buyback; Shares Jump 2%, This Is The Signal Investors Needed

Infosys Shares Jump on Buyback Announcement: DID YOU SEE THE RALLY?

Great news for Infosys investors! On September 12, 2025, the company’s shares jumped more than 2% in early trade, reaching ₹1,539.90. What caused this excitement? Infosys announced its biggest-ever share buyback worth ₹18,000 crore, and that got the market buzzing.

What Is A Share Buyback?

A share buyback means the company is buying back its own shares from investors, often at a premium. This move not only rewards shareholders but also shows the company’s confidence in its financial strength. The buyback price has been set at ₹1,800 per share, which is nearly 19% higher than its last closing price, giving investors a solid reason to cheer.

And please note, This is Infosys’ first buyback since 2022 and is being seen as a strong signal to the market.

If you’ve been holding Infosys shares or tracking the stock, this could be a good time to watch its next move closely.

Infosys Shares Jump: Details Of The Share Buyback

Announced post-market on September 11, 2025.

Buyback size: ₹18,000 crore.

Buyback price: ₹1,800 per share (19% above previous close of ₹1,509.70).

Represents 2.41% of Infosys’ total equity.

Will not exceed 25% of paid-up capital and free reserves.

Funded through free reserves, aligned with company’s capital allocation policy.

Infosys Shares Previous Buyback And Regulatory Relief

Last Infosys announced a share buyback was in 2022, which was worth ₹9,300 crore. Which was way more less than the one today.

The current ₹18,000 crore buyback is the largest ever for Infosys so far. The record date for the latest buyback has not been announced yet, so investors are still waiting on that detail.

In a filing, Infosys also shared that it has received exemptive relief from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This was necessary because of differences between Indian and US regulations for tender offer buybacks. The relief allows Infosys to move forward smoothly with its buyback process across both countries.

Financial Strength Behind the Buyback

Cash and cash equivalents: ₹42,000+ crore (FY25).

Free cash flow: ₹20,000+ crore.

Buyback consistent with goal to return 85% of free cash flow to shareholders over 5 years.

Infosys Share Price Performance

Infosys shares gained a total of 6% in the past five days and 8% over the last month, indiacting a strong short-term momentum. However, the stock is still down 3% over six months and 18% year-to-date in 2025, reflecting ongoing pressure despite recent positive developments like the ₹18,000 crore share buyback.

(With Inputs)

