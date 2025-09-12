Vigor Plast India IPO: India Raises ₹25.10 Crore, Shares Jump Nearly 10% On Listing

Vigor Plast India IPO Listing Performance: Good news for investors! Vigor Plast India was introduced to the NSE SME on Friday, September 12, 2025.

In the IPO, the company sold its shares at ₹81 apiece. Upon their debut in the market, they were listed at ₹85, and this offered investors an immediate profit of about 5 percent relative to the issue price. The excitement did not end there, as the share price rose further during the day to ₹89; that is, some of the investors made a profit of nearly 10 percent within one day!

This is a good listing, indicating that there is investor interest and confidence in Vigor Plast India. If you were fortunate to acquire shares at the IPO, you probably experienced a handsome increase in your investment at the very beginning. Monitor this stock, as its positive performance in listing may augur well for the future of the company.

I guess all of us are curious about the performance!

Vigor Plast India IPO Subscription Details

Overall Subscription: x3.88 times

Retail Investors: x2.49 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): x7.03 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): x3.94 times

Vigor Plast India IPO Structure And Price Band

IPO Size : ₹25.10 crore Fresh Issue : ₹20.24 crore (0.25 crore shares) Offer for Sale (OFS) : ₹4.86 crore (0.06 crore shares)

: ₹25.10 crore Price Band : ₹77 to ₹81 per share

: ₹77 to ₹81 per share Lot Size : 1,600 shares

: 1,600 shares Minimum Investment: ₹2,59,200 (1 lot for retail investors)

How Will Vigor Plast Will Use IPO Funds

Vigor Plast India will use the money raised through the IPO in several important ways. First, the company will repay part of its borrowings, thereby reducing the loans it owes. Second, some of the funds will be used to build a new warehouse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which will help the company store and manage its products better. Finally, the remaining money will be used for general corporate purposes, meaning it will support the daily operations of the business.

These steps are expected to help the company grow and strengthen its operations.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU….