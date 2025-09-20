LIVE TV
Home > Business > Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22

Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22

Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 20:08:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Amul on Saturday announced a revised price list of over 700 products offering the full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, the date the revised GST rates come into effect.

This revision is across the range of product categories including butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice-cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread and malt-based drink.

After the revision, butter (100 gram) will cost Rs 58 instead of Rs 62. Maximum Retail Price (MRP) Amul Taaza Toned Milk 1L TP will be Rs 75, Rs 2 less. Amul Gold Standardised Milk 1L TP has been reduced to Rs 80.

In the ice cream segment, Tub Vanilla Magic 1L will be priced at Rs 180, less by Rs 15.

Amul processed cheese block 1 kg will be priced at Rs 545 which was previously priced Rs 575. The new price of Amul Peanut spread 900 gram will be Rs 300, instead of Rs 325.

“As a cooperative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy product,s particularly Ice cream, cheese and butter as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity,” Amul said in a statement.

The dairy co-operative further added that the reduction in GST will help to increase Amul’s share of the consumers’ revenue to the producer in a much larger way, so it benefits both producers and consumers.

“Through this initiative, Amul continues to strengthen its legacy of serving consumers while sustaining the growth and welfare of farmers, ensuring that quality, affordability, and trust remain at the forefront of its operations,” the statement added.

Amul has already taken the initiative to communicate the changes in prices to its trade partners including distributors, Amul Parlours and retailers across India, the statement added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: amulbuttercheeseDairy productsgheegst-reductionice-creampaneerprice-revisionuht-milk

Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22

QUICK LINKS