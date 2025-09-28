At T-CHIP Semicon Summit, 111 innovators pitch to journalists instead of investors

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 16:58:08 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): A first-of-its-kind initiative, Pitch2Press, brought together 111 innovators to present their ideas not to investors, but to journalists, at the T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The concept was explained by Sundeep Makthala, Founder and Chairman of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and founder of the T-CHIP (Technology Chip Innovation Program) Summit, during an interview with ANI. He said the programme was designed to give innovators visibility and credibility through the media. “Normally, what happens is innovators or businesses pitch their ideas to investors. But in this Pitch2Press program, 111 innovators pitched their ideas in front of journalists. If their story gets published in newspapers or broadcast on news channels, the reach will be more, and authenticity will also be there,” he said.

According to Makthala, the idea for Pitch2Press was planned weeks earlier. Applications poured in from across Telangana and beyond, with more than 900 submissions. From these, 111 were shortlisted to pitch during the day-long event. “From morning till evening, all the innovators started pitching their ideas to journalists. There are a lot of unsung innovators. Journalists are the people who can bring them into the limelight,” he said.

Makthala emphasised that media coverage can open doors for innovators, not only by building trust but also by helping them connect with potential investors and customers. “If the product or service gets publicised, it will get authenticity. Immediately, they will get the investor and also the customer base will be increased,” he added.

He said that TITA and World Telugu Information Technology Council WTITC, along with partners like T-Hub and T-Works, will continue to showcase the selected innovations.

Alongside Pitch2Press, the T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit focused on creating a roadmap for India’s semiconductor ecosystem. Makthala said his team visited Taiwan earlier this month to study its semiconductor model and has since drafted a four-pillar strategy (Talent, Design, Manufacturing, and Applications) to present to the Telangana and central governments. “This Semiconductor Constitution will act like a roadmap for building the ecosystem in India and abroad. Until now, such a summit has never happened worldwide,” he said.

Talent building remains another focus. “Every year, India is generating about 55,000 to 60,000 engineering graduates, of which 40 to 45 per cent are in electronics and electrical fields. Our plan is to make 10,000 engineers industry-ready by 2030,” he said, adding that an MoU has already been signed with the state government.

Makthala emphasised that innovation and semiconductor growth can have a significant impact on employment, state revenues, and global competitiveness. “Governments have recognised how important it is to encourage innovation and start-ups. We have to encourage innovators to go global,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

