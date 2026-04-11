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Home > Business News > Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 11, 2026 11:10:16 IST

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Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 10: Avani Institute of Design is pleased to announce admissions for its five-year undergraduate Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) programme for the academic year 2026-27. With a total intake of 80 seats, the programme offers 40 seats under the Merit category and 40 seats under the Management/NRI category.

The B.Arch programme at Avani is designed to cultivate a comprehensive understanding of architectural concepts, planning, and design. The curriculum emphasizes the development of buildings, settlements, and habitats that are deeply responsive to cultural, historical, and environmental contexts. Through a multidisciplinary approach, students are exposed to architectural design, history and theory, social studies, and visual arts equipping them to become creative professionals and responsible contributors to the built environment.

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The programme is approved by the Council of Architecture (COA) and is affiliated with the University of Calicut, ensuring a robust academic framework aligned with national standards.

Applicants must have successfully completed Higher Secondary (10+2) or an equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one of the following: Chemistry, Biology, Technical Vocational subject, Computer Science, Information Technology, Informatics Practices, Engineering Graphics, or Business Studies, securing at least 45% aggregate marks. Alternatively, candidates with a 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and a minimum of 45% aggregate marks are also eligible.

Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

In addition, candidates must possess a valid National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) score. Students appearing for NATA in 2026 may apply provisionally, subject to meeting eligibility requirements upon declaration of results. Applicants must also have completed 17 years of age as of the last date of application submission.

“At Avani Institute of Design, we are committed to nurturing architects who are not only skilled in design but are also deeply sensitive to the social and environmental contexts in which they work. Our B.Arch programme encourages students to think critically, innovate responsibly, and contribute meaningfully to shaping sustainable and inclusive built environments,” said Tony Joseph, Chairman and Principal, Avani Institute of Design.

With a strong emphasis on environmental and social awareness, Avani continues to shape future architects who are prepared to address the evolving challenges of contemporary architecture and urban development. With this offering, the institute aims to position students as versatile professionals capable of leading across domains such as sustainable product development, spatial innovation, and user-centered design.

Applications will open ahead of the 2026 – 27 academic year. Prospective students can expect an immersive and future-ready design education built to meet the demands of a rapidly changing creative industry.

Website: https://avani.edu.in

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

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Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

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Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27
Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27
Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27
Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

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