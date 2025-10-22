LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 00:35:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Beyond Meat leaped more than 80% in active trading on Tuesday after the U.S. plant-based meat maker announced plans to expand distribution into Walmart stores. Beyond Meat said some of its products, including its "Beyond Burger 6-pack" and "Beyond Chicken Pieces," will be available in 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide. The company's shares jumped as high as $2.91 following the news, giving it a market value of about $1.5 billion and putting it on track for a fivefold surge from last Thursday's close of 52 cents. More than 1.2 billion Beyond Meat shares changed hands on Tuesday. The stock is one of the most watched on Stocktwits, a platform popular among amateur traders. Five out of eight analysts covering Beyond Meat rate the stock "sell" or "strong sell" while three recommend holding it, with a median price target of $2.42 per share, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

Early consumer earnings make the wealth effect clear

Early consumer earnings make the wealth effect clear

BNP Paribas made no provisions for Sudan-related litigation in Q3, CFO says

Walmart cuts Thanksgiving meal price to $4-per-person

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Today, October 23, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Meditating On Lord Ganesha

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

Daniel Naroditsky Net Worth Revealed: Prize Money, Streaming Income, Chess Career And More

UEFA Champions League Top Scorers

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE ONE MILLION BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL FOR DELIVERY TO THE STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

Liverpool favourites despite losing run, says Eintracht head coach Toppmoeller

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York

BRIEF-Tabreed Appoints Arqaam Securities As Liquidity Provider For Shares Listed On DFM

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution
Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution
Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution
Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution
QUICK LINKS