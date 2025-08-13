Bhumi Pednekar’s ₹200 Himalayan Water Brand Backbay Makes Waves—Literally!

The Splash of the Season: Backbay Arrives!

Picture this: Bhumi Pednekar—and her twin Samiksha—storm the hydration scene with Backbay, their premium Himalayan mineral water that’s been two years in the making. They bottled it in Himachal, spoke about it with Bollywood gusto, and called it “completely untouched by human hands”. You almost expect a filmi trailer after a line like that. They priced it at ₹150 for 500 ml and ₹200 for 750 ml, calling it “accessible,” turning heads and sparking reactions—in true drama queen style.

Internet Trolls Have A Field Day: “₹200 For Paani? Seriously, Bhumi?”

As soon as Bhumi Pednekar launched her ₹200 premium water brand, the internet erupted like it just watched a plot twist in a daily soap. Reddit couldn’t hold back—one user scoffed, “Bhumi thinks ₹200 water is ‘accessible’? Bless her Bollywood bubble.” Another chimed in, “Tap water was too middle class, I guess. Thank you for saving us, Bhumi!” The packaging got roasted too—“Why does this look like Amul’s milk carton?” And of course, the sarcasm kept pouring: “Being delulu is not the solulu.” From “scamming hearts” to “Bollywood hydration fantasy,” trolls turned this product launch into a meme-fest. But hey, what’s a celebrity venture without a little internet masala?

Behind the Scenes: Eco‑Chic with a Bollywood Punch

Speaking exclusively to a leading publishing house, Bhumi Pednekar revealed, “We have our own facility in Himachal… our workforce is led by women… our capacity is 45,000 boxes a day.”

The actor-turned-entrepreneur described the setup as a passion project crafted with precision. She added that their state-of-the-art plant operates with sustainability at its core, using solar energy and minimising water wastage. The packaging, featuring gable-top cartons with bio-caps, screams eco-conscious glam—think of it as the couture of hydration. Bhumi explained that their carton style not only elevates shelf appeal but also aligns with their clean, green branding. From the mountains to the market, every detail has a designer touch—planet-friendly, people-powered, and Bollywood-bold.

The Price Pitch With Bollywood Swagger

Bhumi explained “We want it accessible—between ₹90 plastic and ₹600 glass, so ₹150–₹200 feels just right.” She added, “Today, people happily pay for energy drinks, but water is essential—so why not give them good water?” She dreams big: ₹100 crore in four years, with ambitions to make Backbay a household name.

