Home > Business > Big Chip Reveal Coming: Six Semiconductor Plants To Power India’s Tech Mission

India nears its first made-in-India chip as six semiconductor plants rise in Gujarat, Assam, and UP. PM Modi and IT Minister Vaishnaw push AI and electronics manufacturing forward.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 10, 2025 23:03:00 IST

Chip Talk: India’s First Homegrown Semiconductor is Almost Here

Let’s talk chips—not the snack, but the tech kind. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just dropped a big update that has us all buzzing. Speaking at the ‘Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City’ event, he confirmed that India’s first made-in-India chip will roll out “very soon.” That’s right—six semiconductor plants are currently under construction across Gujarat, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi echoed this vision, saying, “Our next big priority should be becoming self-reliant in technology… India will soon have its own Made-in-India chip.” The Semiconductor Mission is clearly shifting gears, and if you’ve ever dreamed of India joining the chip-making elite, the countdown has officially begun.

Chip Plants Power India’s Semiconductor Surge

The Semiconductor Mission is now more real than ever. The government has approved six chip-making plants, including four in Gujarat—Tata-PSMC, CG Power-Renesas, Micron Technology, and Kaynes Semicon—along with Tata’s unit in Assam and a new HCL-Foxconn joint venture in Jewar, UP. That last one will have a 20,000 wafer/month capacity, producing 3.6 crore chips monthly. Expect job creation for around 2,000 people at Jewar alone. These facilities will serve as key anchors for India’s growing electronics and AI ecosystem, pushing the country firmly into high-tech manufacturing territory.

Chip Access Meets AI Power Under India AI Mission

Ashwini Vaishnaw didn’t stop at chips. He also spotlighted India’s AI Mission, saying, “34,000 GPUs are available today as a common compute facility for all our innovators.” He stressed, “The price of these GPUs is just less than USD 1 per hour. And this is the most affordable common computer facility in the entire world.” With initiatives focused on healthcare, smart cities, agriculture, and more, the AI Mission is geared toward making tech accessible, not exclusive. PM Modi added that the journey of Viksit Bharat will move in tandem with Digital India, paving the way for global AI leadership.

Chip Dreams Ride on India’s Mobile and Electronics Boom

India’s electronics manufacturing has exploded. Vaishnaw revealed that production is now worth ₹12 lakh crore, growing six times in 11 years. Exports alone jumped eightfold to ₹3 lakh crore. India now stands as the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with over 300 units, up from just 2 in 2014. “In 2014-15, only 26% of phones sold in India were made here. Today, it’s 99.2%,” the Minister said. With such exponential growth, India’s chip and AI ambitions don’t just look possible—they look inevitable.

(With Inputs From ANI)

