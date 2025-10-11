LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?

Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?

A sudden crypto crash wiped out $19B, with total losses possibly topping $30B. Triggered by Trump’s China tariffs, Bitcoin and Ethereum plunged, raising fears of wider market contagion.

Bitcoin Tanks
Bitcoin Tanks

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 11, 2025 14:03:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?

Cryptocurrency Market Crash: $19 Billion Gone In A Flash

Hold on to your digital wallets, more than 1.6 million traders just took a big hit. Around $19 billion vanished from crypto positions in less than 24 hours, after a sudden market crash triggered by Donald Trump’s unexpected announcement of 100% tariffs on China.

Coinglass statistics show that over $7 billion was sold off in a single hour on October 10. Yep, one hour. It was a crypto flash flood, quick, violent, and agonizing.

Did your portfolio survive the storm? If yes, count yourself lucky. If not… well, welcome to the club.

 Total Crypto Liquidation May Cross $30 Billion, Here’s Why It Matters

Think $19 billion was bad?
Buckle up, Brian Strugats, head trader at Multicoin Capital, says the total crypto liquidation could exceed $30 billion. Why? It’s not just crypto feeling the heat. There’s growing fear this crash could spill over into traditional markets, stocks, funds, the whole works.

If you’ve been thinking, “This can’t get worse,” well… experts are hinting otherwise. It’s what they call a market contagion, when one market’s mess spreads like wildfire.

Moral of the story? Stay sharp, manage your risk, and maybe don’t keep all your coins in one crypto.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Update (As of Oct 11)

According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap plunged to $3.74 trillion, down from $4.30 trillion just a day before. Trading volumes spiked to $490.23 billion as panic selling took hold.

Bitcoin (BTC):

  • Price: $111,542.91
  • 24h Drop: 8.05%
  • Market Cap: $2.22 trillion
  • Trading Volume: $183.88 billion (up 145.06%)

Ethereum (ETH):

  • Price: $3,778.31
  • 24h Drop: 12.71%
  • Market Cap: $456.05 billion
  • Trading Volume: $112.75 billion (up 148.68%)

Market Dominance:

  • Bitcoin: 59.8%
  • Ethereum: 12.2%
  • Other Tokens: 27.9%

Expert Take: Is This A Crypto “Black Swan” Moment?

Things are getting wild in the crypto world, and experts are sounding the alarm. Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets, says the next big support level for Bitcoin is around $100,000.

If it slips below that, we might be waving goodbye to a three-year-long bull run.

Meanwhile, David Jeong, CEO of Tread.fi, has called the crash a true “black swan event”, a rare and unexpected financial shock. He explains that the extreme market volatility likely blindsided many institutional investors. Thanks to the highly leveraged nature of perpetual futures, even the big players weren’t safe. Many were forced to liquidate huge positions just to stop the bleeding.

So, if you felt the ground shake in your crypto wallet, you’re not alone. The question now is: Will Bitcoin bounce back or dive deeper? Stay tuned, because this ride isn’t over yet.

Also Read: Want to book a train ticket this Diwali? Beat the Tatkal chaos and book like a pro with this IRCTC guide to get you home on time, even if you don’t have a confirmed ticket yet!

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 2:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bitcoinhome-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Bira 91 On The Rocks? Leadership Turmoil Brews As 250+ Employees Seek CEO Ankur Jain’s Exit
Diwali And The Golden Rush: How Modern India Is Changing Gold Buying Traditions With Digital Gold, ETFs, And Sovereign Bonds, No Lockers Needed!
Levi Strauss slips as tariff-related costs overshadow forecast raise
Trump’s Tariff Threats on China Trigger Wall Street Sell-Off; Dow Plunges 530 Points
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill’s Century Against West Indies Makes History, Breaks Multiple Indian Records
Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage
Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?
Good News For Indians: Thailand Plans To Give Free Tickets To International Tourists, Here’s How You Can Get One
Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya, His Watch Which Is Eight Times The Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money!
Congress Targets Govt After Women Journalists Not Allowed to Attend Afghan Minister Presser
Delulu Meaning: Why Everyone Online Is Obsessed With This Crazy Slang
LAFC Looks to Extend Six-Match Win Streak Against Austin FC Amid Star Absences
WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Update on JENPAS UG Exam Date
Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?
Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?
Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?
Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?

QUICK LINKS