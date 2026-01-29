Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Profit Surges
Canara Bank is making news today because it achieved strong Q3 results, posting a net profit of ₹5,155.11 crore, up from ₹4,104.20 crore last year. The bank’s Board of Directors approved the standalone and consolidated results, which had not yet been audited, during their meeting this morning. The profit increase demonstrates the bank’s effective operational performance and its ability to manage capital resources while maintaining healthy financial records during market difficulties. Investors and market watchers can now celebrate, as Canara Bank has achieved success through its operations.
Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Profit Surges: Key Financial Highlights
Q3 FY26 vs Q3 FY25
|Metric
|Q3 FY26
|Q3 FY25
|Net Profit
|₹5,155.11 crore
|₹4,104.20 crore
|Total Income
|₹39,880.96 crore
|₹36,113.77 crore
|Net Interest Income (NII)
|₹9,252.32 crore
|–
|Operating Profit
|₹9,119.47 crore
|–
|Gross NPA Ratio
|2.08%
|3.34%
|Net NPA Ratio
|0.45%
|0.89%
|Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR)
|94.19%
|–
|Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III)
|16.50%
|–
|CET-1 Ratio
|12.37%
|–
Canara Bank Share Price: Nine-Month Performance
April–December 2025
|Metric
|FY26 (Apr–Dec)
|FY25 (Apr–Dec)
|Net Profit
|₹14,681.10 crore
|₹12,024.01 crore
|Total Income
|₹1,16,542.00 crore
|–
Canara Bank Share Price: Key Developments & Regulatory Disclosures
-
Divestment: Shares sold via Offer for Sale (OFS) led to Canara Robeco Asset Management and Canara HSBC Life Insurance being reclassified as associates, generating a pre-tax gain of ~₹1,800 crore.
-
Asset Quality: NPA ratios continue to decline, with high provision coverage. No significant divergences noted in RBI’s supervisory assessment.
-
Capital Raising: ₹3,500 crore raised through Basel III-compliant AT1 bonds via private placement.
-
Labour Codes: New Labour Codes effective Nov 21, 2025; financial impact to be accounted upon detailed rules notification.
-
No Defaults: No defaults reported on loans, debt securities, or interest payments during the quarter.
