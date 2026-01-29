LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Amrita Singh anthony albanese canada new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

Canara Bank delivered a strong Q3 FY26 performance with sharp profit growth, improved asset quality, and solid capital metrics, reinforcing investor confidence amid challenging market conditions.

Trent Share Price Tumbles to ₹4,312: Retailer Hits 52-Week Low Despite Q2 Profit Surge- Here Are The Details
Trent Share Price Tumbles to ₹4,312: Retailer Hits 52-Week Low Despite Q2 Profit Surge- Here Are The Details

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 29, 2026 15:15:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Profit Surges

You Might Be Interested In

Canara Bank is making news today because it achieved strong Q3 results, posting a net profit of ₹5,155.11 crore, up from ₹4,104.20 crore last year. The bank’s Board of Directors approved the standalone and consolidated results, which had not yet been audited, during their meeting this morning. The profit increase demonstrates the bank’s effective operational performance and its ability to manage capital resources while maintaining healthy financial records during market difficulties. Investors and market watchers can now celebrate, as Canara Bank has achieved success through its operations.

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Profit Surges: Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY26 vs Q3 FY25

You Might Be Interested In
Metric Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25
Net Profit ₹5,155.11 crore ₹4,104.20 crore
Total Income ₹39,880.96 crore ₹36,113.77 crore
Net Interest Income (NII) ₹9,252.32 crore
Operating Profit ₹9,119.47 crore
Gross NPA Ratio 2.08% 3.34%
Net NPA Ratio 0.45% 0.89%
Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) 94.19%
Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) 16.50%
CET-1 Ratio 12.37%

Canara Bank Share Price: Nine-Month Performance

April–December 2025

Metric FY26 (Apr–Dec) FY25 (Apr–Dec)
Net Profit ₹14,681.10 crore ₹12,024.01 crore
Total Income ₹1,16,542.00 crore

Canara Bank Share Price: Key Developments & Regulatory Disclosures

  • Divestment: Shares sold via Offer for Sale (OFS) led to Canara Robeco Asset Management and Canara HSBC Life Insurance being reclassified as associates, generating a pre-tax gain of ~₹1,800 crore.

  • Asset Quality: NPA ratios continue to decline, with high provision coverage. No significant divergences noted in RBI’s supervisory assessment.

  • Capital Raising: ₹3,500 crore raised through Basel III-compliant AT1 bonds via private placement.

  • Labour Codes: New Labour Codes effective Nov 21, 2025; financial impact to be accounted upon detailed rules notification.

  • No Defaults: No defaults reported on loans, debt securities, or interest payments during the quarter.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Canara Bank earningsCanara Bank financial resultsCanara Bank NPA ratioCanara Bank Q3 FY26 profitCanara Bank Q3 resultsCanara Bank share priceIndian banking sectorPSU bank resultsQ3 bank results India

RELATED News

From IT to Fintech, India’s Services Sector In Spotlight As It Anchors Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: Economic Survey 2026

Industrial Automation Magazine Celebrates 40 Years as India’s Legacy Automation Publication: Trusted by Manufacturing Leaders & Engineering Institutions

US Tariffs, Geopolitics, and Currency Pressures: India Well Placed Amid Global Fragmentation: Economic Survey 2026

Economic Survey 2026: India Set to Sustain Strong Growth and Navigate Global Uncertainties; Key Insights And Highlights

Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

LATEST NEWS

Was Arijit Singh Forced To Sing In Border 2, And Is This The Reason Behind His Abrupt Retirement From Playback Singing At 38? Here’s The Shocking Truth

What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

Who Is Mayur Patel? Kannada Actor and Bigg Boss Fame Lands in Trouble After Drunk-Driving Crash That Smashed Multiple Cars in Bengaluru

UGC NET December 2025 Result: When And How To Check Result, Download Scorecard On NTA Website – Step-By-Step Guide

Is Prabhas’ Salaar Sequel Made On Rs 400 Crore Budget Put On Hold? Makers Break Silence, Reveal Truth Amid Buzz

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

What Is UGC Bill In India? New UGC Rules 2026, Regulations, Benefits and Penalties- Explained

China Issues Open Threat To Australia Over Darwin Port Takeover, Warns Of ‘Consequences’ As Canberra Moves To Seize Back Strategic Hub

WATCH: Viral Video Shows International Boxer Saweety Boora Slapping Man During Roadside Altercation In Almora After Protest Over Throwing A Liquor Bottle

Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother’s Trust Case

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know
Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know
Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know
Canara Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Higher Profit, Lower NPAs Boost Outlook; Here’s Everything Investors Need To Know

QUICK LINKS