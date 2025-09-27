CGC University, Mohali Officially Launches Boxing Champion Nupur As Its Brand Ambassador

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: CGC University, Mohali, proudly unveiled a historic milestone as it officially launched Silver Medalist of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2025, Ms. Nupur, as the Brand Ambassador of the University. Granddaughter of the legendary Captain Hawa Singh, Nupur embodies the very spirit of resilience, determination, and excellence that CGC University, Mohali, seeks to instill in every student.

The launch ceremony was marked by a charged atmosphere of celebration and pride, as students, faculty, and dignitaries gathered to witness the beginning of this inspiring association. As a gesture of appreciation for her hard work and remarkable achievements, Ms. Nupur was felicitated with a sum of ₹2 lakhs, symbolizing the University’s admiration and encouragement for her journey of perseverance and triumph.

Nupur’s remarkable journey from relentless training to winning silver on the world stage resonated deeply with the CGC University, Mohali, fraternity. In her interaction with the students, she shared experiences of discipline, perseverance, and the will to overcome challenges, leaving behind a powerful message that true greatness is forged through resilience and dedication rather than privilege.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Founder Chancellor of CGC University, Mohali, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, said:

“At CGC University, Mohali, we have always believed in celebrating achievers who inspire society at large. Ms. Nupur is a shining example of courage and dedication, and her journey reflects the same values of perseverance, discipline, and ambition that we instill in our students. By welcoming her as our Brand Ambassador, we not only celebrate her remarkable achievements but also reaffirm our commitment to shaping a generation that dares to dream and excels against all odds.”

Hon’ble Managing Director of CGC University, Mohali, Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, said:

“Today marks a defining moment in the history of CGC University, Mohali, as we proudly announce Ms. Nupur as our Brand Ambassador. She is not only a champion in the ring but also an inspiring role model whose journey mirrors the values we stand for — grit, excellence, and perseverance. With her as the face of CGC University, Mohali, we are confident that her story will ignite ambition among thousands of our students, empowering them to dream bigger and achieve beyond limits. This relationship is not just symbolic; it is a shared vision of creating leaders who will leave an indelible mark on society.”

The event also celebrated India’s proud moment at the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2025, where Nupur’s Silver medal in the 80kg category stood alongside the outstanding victories of Jaismine Lamboria (Gold, 57kg), Minakshi Hooda (Gold, 48kg), and Pooja Rani (Bronze, 80kg). This collective triumph was hailed as a landmark in India’s sporting legacy.

By officially launching Nupur as its Brand Ambassador, CGC University, Mohali has set a bold precedent — reaffirming its vision of being more than an institution of higher education. It stands as a sanctuary of ambition where resilience is rewarded, talent is cultivated, and success is redefined. The day will be remembered as the moment CGC University, Mohali, embraced not only a champion athlete but also a beacon of inspiration whose influence will guide its students toward a future of courage, innovation, and excellence.

