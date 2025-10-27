LIVE TV
Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on October 27 or 28? Check City-Wise Details

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on October 27 or 28? Check City-Wise Details

With Chhath Puja 2025 celebrations underway, many are wondering whether banks will remain closed on October 27 or 28. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in select states including Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on October 27 and 28 in observance of Chhath Puja. However, banks in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru will continue to operate as usual. Customers are advised to check their local branch timings before visiting, as banking operations may vary depending on regional holidays. Online and mobile banking services will remain unaffected.

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on October 27 or 28? Check City-Wise Details

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 27, 2025 09:16:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on October 27 or 28? Check City-Wise Details

Banks in Patna and Ranchi are closing for Chhath Puja on both October 27, 2025, and October 28, 2025. Banking activity continues in most of the other cities as usual. Follows up to demonstrate the city-by-city breakdown. ​ 

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday Details

Chhath Puja is a significant celebration in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, and is dedicated to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. While banks in the more core regions of Patna and Ranchi may be closed during the Puja, banking activity will happen in other cities across the country. ​

Bank Holiday Dates (Chhath Puja 2025)

  • October 27, 2025 (Monday): Chhath Puja Evening Arghya – Closed in Patna and Ranchi ​
  • October 28, 2025 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja Morning Arghya – Closed in Patna and Ranchi
  • Other cities: Banks open for business as normal 

City-Wise Bank Holiday Table

City

27 Oct (Monday)

28 Oct (Tuesday)

Patna

Closed​

Closed​

Ranchi

Closed​

Closed​

Kolkata

Closed​

Open​

Delhi

Open​

Open​

Mumbai

Open​

Open​

Bengaluru

Open​

Open​

Lucknow

Open​

Open​

Hyderabad

Open​

Open​

Chennai

Open​

Open​

Jaipur

Open​

Open​

Important Points for Customers

  • In Patna and Ranchi banks will be closed for two days due to Chhath Puja.
  • Digital banking services such as UPI , ATMs, and internet banking will be operational across all channels of banking.
  • Rest of the major cities of banking will be operational as well and banking activities can be accomplished as normal. 

Reason for Holiday 

Chhath Puja is a festival where the worshippers worship and perform prayer rituals with the Sun God. A lot of tradition involves families traveling back to their roots and governments including banks observe holidays in the areas that celebrate festivals. 

Bank Timings

The majority of banks in India open to the public from 10 AM to 4 PM, but these times would not apply in Patna and Ranchi on these dates because the banks are closed.

Disclaimer: Please check with your local branch or state holiday announcements if your city is not listed above or if there is any change due to local notifications.​

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 9:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on October 27 or 28? Check City-Wise Details

