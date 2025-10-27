Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are Banks Closed on October 27 or 28? Check City-Wise Details

Banks in Patna and Ranchi are closing for Chhath Puja on both October 27, 2025, and October 28, 2025. Banking activity continues in most of the other cities as usual. Follows up to demonstrate the city-by-city breakdown. ​

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday Details

Chhath Puja is a significant celebration in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, and is dedicated to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. While banks in the more core regions of Patna and Ranchi may be closed during the Puja, banking activity will happen in other cities across the country. ​

Bank Holiday Dates (Chhath Puja 2025)

October 27, 2025 (Monday): Chhath Puja Evening Arghya – Closed in Patna and Ranchi ​

October 28, 2025 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja Morning Arghya – Closed in Patna and Ranchi

Other cities: Banks open for business as normal

City-Wise Bank Holiday Table

City 27 Oct (Monday) 28 Oct (Tuesday) Patna Closed​ Closed​ Ranchi Closed​ Closed​ Kolkata Closed​ Open​ Delhi Open​ Open​ Mumbai Open​ Open​ Bengaluru Open​ Open​ Lucknow Open​ Open​ Hyderabad Open​ Open​ Chennai Open​ Open​ Jaipur Open​ Open​

Important Points for Customers

In Patna and Ranchi banks will be closed for two days due to Chhath Puja.

Digital banking services such as UPI , ATMs, and internet banking will be operational across all channels of banking.

Rest of the major cities of banking will be operational as well and banking activities can be accomplished as normal.

Reason for Holiday

Chhath Puja is a festival where the worshippers worship and perform prayer rituals with the Sun God. A lot of tradition involves families traveling back to their roots and governments including banks observe holidays in the areas that celebrate festivals.

Bank Timings

The majority of banks in India open to the public from 10 AM to 4 PM, but these times would not apply in Patna and Ranchi on these dates because the banks are closed.

Disclaimer: Please check with your local branch or state holiday announcements if your city is not listed above or if there is any change due to local notifications.​