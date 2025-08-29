Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online

The initial public offering (IPO) of Classic Electrodes (India) Limited was closed on August 26, 2025. The issue was opened for subscription on August 22, 2025. The solid investor interest was drawing attention majorly from NIIs and Retail investors.

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Key IPO Details

• Subscription Started: Aug 22, 2025

• Subscription Closed: Aug 26, 2025

• Issue size: ₹42 crore

• Quantity in 1 lot: 1600

• Price Band: ₹82- ₹87

• Minimum Investment: ₹131,200

• Lot Size: 1,600 shares

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Subscription Status on Day 3

The IPO on Day 3 was oversubscribed to 165.39 times. Segment-wise investor participation:

• Total Subscription: 165.39x

• Retail Investors: 158.52x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers: 84.88x

• Non-Institutional Investors: 357.19x

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Company Background

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited is a well-known name in the manufacturing of welding electrodes and related products, serving the construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing industries. The company functions mainly out high-quality products critical for industrial applications.

Its clientele spread across various industries likewise, automotive, construction, and heavy engineering, highlighting its importance in the supply chain.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Sattva Engineering IPO Day3: The Clock Is Ticking! Can This Under-the-Radar Stock Make You A Fortune?