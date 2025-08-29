LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online

Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online

The initial public offering (IPO) of Classic Electrodes (India) Limited was oversubscribed to 165.39 times. The IPO was opened on Aug 22, 2025 and Closed on August 26, 2025. The company is a well-known name in the manufacturing of welding electrodes and related products, serving the construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing industries.

Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 29, 2025 17:02:56 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Classic Electrodes (India) Limited was closed on August 26, 2025. The issue was opened for subscription on August 22, 2025. The solid investor interest was drawing attention majorly from NIIs and Retail investors.

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Key IPO Details

• Subscription Started: Aug 22, 2025
• Subscription Closed: Aug 26, 2025 
• Issue size: ₹42 crore
• Quantity in 1 lot: 1600
• Price Band: ₹82- ₹87
• Minimum Investment: ₹131,200 
• Lot Size: 1,600 shares

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Subscription Status on Day 3

The IPO on Day 3 was oversubscribed to 165.39 times. Segment-wise investor participation:

• Total Subscription: 165.39x
• Retail Investors: 158.52x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers: 84.88x
• Non-Institutional Investors: 357.19x

Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Company Background

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited is a well-known name in the manufacturing of welding electrodes and related products, serving the construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing industries. The company functions mainly out high-quality products critical for industrial applications.

Its clientele spread across various industries likewise, automotive, construction, and heavy engineering, highlighting its importance in the supply chain.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Sattva Engineering IPO Day3: The Clock Is Ticking! Can This Under-the-Radar Stock Make You A Fortune?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

IPO Giants Incoming: Jio And Tata Set To Rock Indian Markets!
ONGC Expands Global Footprint With 32 Projects Across 15 Countries, Joins India’s Samudra Manthan Mission To Triple Output By 2047
Maruti Escudo Teaser Drops – A Stylish Beast Bringing Premium Punch to the ARENA Line-Up!
Indian Growth: RBI And Bank Of Baroda Project 6.5% Growth Amid Trade Concerns
India, UAE Strengthen Trade Ties; Focus On Infrastructure, Energy And Tech Under CEPA

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online
Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online
Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online
Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status: Subscribed 165.39 Times, Here’s How To Check Online

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?