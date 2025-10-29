LIVE TV
Home > Business > Dalal Street Trembles As SEBI's Mutual Fund Revamp Hits AMC Stocks Hard; HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India AMC Slip Over 4%

Dalal Street Trembles As SEBI's Mutual Fund Revamp Hits AMC Stocks Hard; HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India AMC Slip Over 4%

Dalal Street trembled as SEBI’s mutual fund overhaul hit AMC stocks hard. With lower expense ratios, reduced brokerages, and stricter transparency norms, investors brace for tighter margins and a leaner fund industry.

SEBI’s Mutual Fund Revamp
SEBI’s Mutual Fund Revamp

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 29, 2025 10:34:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dalal Street Trembles As SEBI’s Mutual Fund Revamp Hits AMC Stocks Hard; HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India AMC Slip Over 4%

Dalal Street Shaken As SEBI’s Mutual Fund Shake-Up Jolts AMC Stocks

It was a tense morning on Dalal Street as the usually steady asset management counters took a sharp turn south. Capital market and AMC stocks came under heavy selling pressure after SEBI dropped a regulatory bombshell, a new consultation paper proposing sweeping changes to mutual fund regulations.

Investors watched in disbelief as marquee names like HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India Asset Management tumbled over 4%, while Nuvama Wealth Management and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC weren’t spared either, slipping more than 3%. The sudden sell-off reflected rising jitters over potential earnings hits and tighter cost structures.

With SEBI’s new rulebook hinting at lower expense ratios and reduced brokerage costs, the Street is abuzz with one question, will this transparency drive turn into a profit squeeze for fund houses, or is it a long-overdue clean-up act for India’s ₹58 lakh crore mutual fund industry?

SEBI’s Proposal: Transparency, Cost Reduction, And New TER Structure

  • Focus on Transparency: SEBI aims to bring more clarity and fairness to how mutual funds are charged.
  • Lower Brokerage Costs: Proposed cap of 2 basis points (bps) for cash market trades, sharply reduced from the current 12 bps.
  • Derivatives Cap Cut: For derivative transactions, brokerage would drop to 1 bps, down from 5 bps.
  • Rationalising Expenses: The proposals are designed to reduce overall fund costs for investors.
  • Enhanced Disclosure: SEBI seeks greater transparency in how fund houses report and manage expenses.
  • Impact: While good news for investors, these changes could tighten margins for asset management companies (AMCs).

Market Reaction: AMC And Broking Stocks Tumble

Reacting to the proposals, shares of major capital market firms saw sharp declines:

  • Nuvama Wealth Management fell up to 9% to ₹6,760.50
  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 5.5% to ₹1,030.90
  • IIFL Capital Services dropped 9% to ₹335.05
    Among AMCs, HDFC AMC slipped over 6% to ₹5,288, Nippon Life India AMC fell 2.7% to ₹880.30, and UTI AMC declined 2.2% to ₹1,274.20.

End Of The Additional 5 bps Expense For AMCs

SEBI has proposed scrapping the extra 5 basis points (bps) expense that AMCs have been charging on assets under management since 2018.
To offset this change, the regulator plans to raise the base Total Expense Ratio (TER) by 5 bps for open-ended active mutual fund schemes.

New Proposals: Clarity On TER And Statutory Charges

  • SEBI has proposed that the Total Expense Ratio (TER) should exclude statutory levies such as STT, GST, CTT, and stamp duty.
  • This change ensures that any future revision in these levies directly benefits investors.
  • A new performance-linked TER mechanism has been proposed, which would be voluntary for AMCs.
  • The detailed framework for this will be finalized after consultation with stakeholders.
  • SEBI has invited public comments on these proposals until November 17.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 10:34 AM IST
