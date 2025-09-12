LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?

Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?

Dev Accelerator Limited IPO is open for public subscription and will close on September 12, 2025. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 12, 2025 00:56:45 IST

Dev Accelerator Limited IPO, a technology and innovation driven business accelerator, opens for public subscription on September 10, 2025 and will close on September 12, 2025. The company’s objective is to raise around Rs.143.35 crore over a 100% fresh issue and no OFS.

Dev Accelerator Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Around. Rs.143.35 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.143.35 crore 
•    Price Band: Rs.56 – Rs.61 
•    Lot Size: 235 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,335
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform
•    Registrar: KFIN Technologies Limited

Dev Accelerator Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO was subscribed 16.08 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:
•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 16.08x
•    Retail Institutional Investors: 59.31x
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 6.16x
•    Retail Investors (Shareholders): 13.39x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.40x
•    NIIs Investors: 15.36x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Dev Accelerator Limited: Company Overview

Dev Accelerator Limited, an Ahmedabad, Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2017 with an emphasis to support startups and evolving tech ventures. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator has made a business portfolio of startup companies in various segments like fintech, edtech, healthtech, and enterprise SaaS. Its platform centric model aids startups to scale swiftly through access to infrastructure, capital, and market networks.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Are Retail Investors Rushing In? Find The Shocking Data Behind Day 2 Success!

Tags: Dev Accelerator IPOipoIPO newsshare marketShare market todaystock market

RELATED News

Fashion That Lasts, Not Fades: The Nilam India Story
Taurian MPS IPO: Why QIBs Oversubscribed? Check The Subscription Data!
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Are Retail Investors Rushing In? Find The Shocking Data Behind Day 2 Success!
Infosys and HanesBrands Inc. Collaborate to Unlock Hyper Productivity and AI-Driven Efficiency
Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?

LATEST NEWS

Viral: Altercation Between BMTC Driver And Woman Passenger Turns Reportedly Into Slap Exchange
SC orders SIT with Hindu-Muslim officers to probe assault on 17-year-old in Maharashtra's Akola
Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar
Channing Tatum says his "biggest mistake" was turning down Guillermo del Toro's 'Beauty and the Beast' adaptation
Delhi HC order in Aishwarya Rai case lays strong foundation for Right of Publicity, says Advocate Pravin Anand
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?
"More players in India will play at same platform as top players": Chairman of Commonwealth Games Table Tennis Federation Vivek Kohli
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B
February 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court To Hear Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam & Gulfisha Fatima On August 12, 2025
Deadlocks and disruptions in houses hurt democracy, all parties must engage in self-reflection, says Om Birla
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?

QUICK LINKS