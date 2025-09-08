Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!

Stock Market Today: Market Outlook- Curious to know how the markets are shaping up this morning?

It’s a bit of a mixed bag, but the start looks promising! Both Sensex and Nifty are expected to open higher, supported by recent GST reductions and strong economic data. Do you think this will boost consumer spending?

Asian markets are mostly trading in the green, especially Japan, following PM Ishiba’s resignation. On the other hand, the U.S. markets ended on a negative note last week due to weak jobs data. Still, improving relations between Donald Trump and PM Modi have lifted investor sentiment.

One thing to watch: foreign investors pulled out over ₹12,000 crore last week- will that trend continue, and will it affect the whole eco system of the stock market? Yes! This will be a edge to tackel with.

Crude oil prices are also on the rise after OPEC+ agreed to increase output from October.

Keep an eye on auto and metal stocks today- Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Tata Steel are buzzing. It’s also a busy IPO week, with 10 listings, including Urban Company.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Concentrate on industries such as autos and metals since they will benefit from recent GST reductions. Note that there was a big ₹12,000 crore outflow of foreign investors last week, which should be considered cautiously. The 10 upcoming IPOs this week offer fresh opportunities to keep your portfolio wisely diversified. So buckle up and take the ride.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM):

Sensex is trading at 80,929.96, up 219.20 points (0.27%) this morning.

is trading at 80,929.96, up 219.20 points (0.27%) this morning. Nifty stands at 24,817.30, rising 76.30 points (0.31%) at market open.

Sensex and Nifty opened higher today, with Sensex up 219 points and Nifty rising 76 points, signaling a positive start amid encouraging market trends and upbeat investor sentiment.

At 10:00 AM:

Sensex: 80,967.56, up 256.80 points (0.32%)

80,967.56, up 256.80 points (0.32%) Nifty: 24,826.40, up 85.40 points (0.35%) Sensex and Nifty opened higher, extending gains with strong buying across key sectors. The positive momentum reflects investor confidence amid steady global cues and a strong start to the trading session.

Stocks To Watch Today

Mahindra & Mahindra

Cut SUV prices by ₹1.01-1.56 lakh across models with immediate effect.

Cut SUV prices by ₹1.01-1.56 lakh across models with immediate effect. Tata Motors

To reduce car and SUV prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh from September 22.

To reduce car and SUV prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh from September 22. Hyundai Motor India

Announced GST-related price cuts of up to ₹2.4 lakh, effective September 22.

Announced GST-related price cuts of up to ₹2.4 lakh, effective September 22. SpiceJet

Posted Q1 consolidated loss of ₹233.8 crore versus profit of ₹158.3 crore YoY; revenue down 34.4%.

Posted Q1 consolidated loss of ₹233.8 crore versus profit of ₹158.3 crore YoY; revenue down 34.4%. Zydus Lifesciences

USFDA inspection at Vadodara injectable plant ended with 4 observations, none data integrity-related.

USFDA inspection at Vadodara injectable plant ended with 4 observations, none data integrity-related. Aurobindo Pharma

USFDA issued 8 procedural observations after inspecting Telangana Unit-XII.

USFDA issued 8 procedural observations after inspecting Telangana Unit-XII. Adani Green Energy

Commissioned 87.5 MW projects in Gujarat; total capacity now 16,078 MW.

Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

Tata Motors share price: ₹712.10 Up With 2.93%

₹712.10 Up With 2.93% Tata Steel share price: ₹171.55 Up With 2.33%

₹171.55 Up With 2.33% Mahindra & Mahindra share price: ₹3,627.10 Up With 1.84%

₹3,627.10 Up With 1.84% Ultratech Cement share price: ₹12,692.95 Up With 0.76%

₹12,692.95 Up With 0.76% Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹15,005.00 Up With 0.67% Top Losers Asian Paints share price: ₹2,562.10 Down With 0.65%

₹2,562.10 Down With 0.65% Nestle India share price: ₹1,204.75 Down With 0.41%

₹1,204.75 Down With 0.41% Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,891.90 Down With 0.24%

₹1,891.90 Down With 0.24% Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: ₹1,941.60Down With 0.12%

₹1,941.60Down With 0.12% Titan Company share price: ₹3,662.40 Down With 0.08%

Stock Market Friday

Markets were a rollercoaster on Friday, weren’t they? After dipping early, the Sensex managed to close just 7 points lower at 80,710.76, while the Nifty inched up 6.7 points to end at 24,741. Auto, metal, and media stocks helped claw back losses caused by selling in FMCG, IT, and realty sectors. Did your portfolio feel the heat or ride the recovery? For the week, both Sensex and Nifty gained 1.2%. M&M, Maruti, and Power Grid led the charge, while ITC, TCS, and Cipla dragged. Which side were you on?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

