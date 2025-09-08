LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!

Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty opened higher amid positive GST reforms and strong economic data. Auto and metal stocks lead gains, while foreign investor outflows and rising crude prices remain key market watchpoints today.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 8, 2025 10:35:01 IST

Stock Market Today: Market Outlook- Curious to know how the markets are shaping up this morning?

It’s a bit of a mixed bag, but the start looks promising! Both Sensex and Nifty are expected to open higher, supported by recent GST reductions and strong economic data. Do you think this will boost consumer spending?

Asian markets are mostly trading in the green, especially Japan, following PM Ishiba’s resignation. On the other hand, the U.S. markets ended on a negative note last week due to weak jobs data. Still, improving relations between Donald Trump and PM Modi have lifted investor sentiment.

One thing to watch: foreign investors pulled out over ₹12,000 crore last week- will that trend continue, and will it affect the whole eco system of the stock market? Yes! This will be a edge to tackel with. 

Crude oil prices are also on the rise after OPEC+ agreed to increase output from October.

Keep an eye on auto and metal stocks today- Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Tata Steel are buzzing. It’s also a busy IPO week, with 10 listings, including Urban Company.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Concentrate on industries such as autos and metals since they will benefit from recent GST reductions. Note that there was a big ₹12,000 crore outflow of foreign investors last week, which should be considered cautiously. The 10 upcoming IPOs this week offer fresh opportunities to keep your portfolio wisely diversified. So buckle up and take the ride. 

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM):

    • Sensex is trading at 80,929.96, up 219.20 points (0.27%) this morning.
    • Nifty stands at 24,817.30, rising 76.30 points (0.31%) at market open.

    Sensex and Nifty opened higher today, with Sensex up 219 points and Nifty rising 76 points, signaling a positive start amid encouraging market trends and upbeat investor sentiment.

    At 10:00 AM:

      • Sensex: 80,967.56, up 256.80 points (0.32%)
      • Nifty: 24,826.40, up 85.40 points (0.35%)

      Sensex and Nifty opened higher, extending gains with strong buying across key sectors. The positive momentum reflects investor confidence amid steady global cues and a strong start to the trading session.

      Stocks To Watch Today

      • Mahindra & Mahindra
        Cut SUV prices by ₹1.01-1.56 lakh across models with immediate effect.
      • Tata Motors
        To reduce car and SUV prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh from September 22.
      • Hyundai Motor India
        Announced GST-related price cuts of up to ₹2.4 lakh, effective September 22.
      • SpiceJet
        Posted Q1 consolidated loss of ₹233.8 crore versus profit of ₹158.3 crore YoY; revenue down 34.4%.
      • Zydus Lifesciences
        USFDA inspection at Vadodara injectable plant ended with 4 observations, none data integrity-related.
      • Aurobindo Pharma
        USFDA issued 8 procedural observations after inspecting Telangana Unit-XII.
      • Adani Green Energy
        Commissioned 87.5 MW projects in Gujarat; total capacity now 16,078 MW.

      Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Zydus, BHEL And Many More In Focus Today

      Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

      Top Gainers 

      • Tata Motors share price: ₹712.10 Up With 2.93%
      • Tata Steel share price: ₹171.55 Up With 2.33%
      • Mahindra & Mahindra share price: ₹3,627.10 Up With 1.84%
      • Ultratech Cement share price: ₹12,692.95 Up With 0.76%
      • Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹15,005.00 Up With 0.67%

      Top Losers

      • Asian Paints share price: ₹2,562.10 Down With 0.65%
      • Nestle India share price: ₹1,204.75 Down With 0.41%
      • Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,891.90 Down With 0.24%
      • Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: ₹1,941.60Down With 0.12%
      • Titan Company share price: ₹3,662.40 Down With 0.08%

      Stock Market Friday

      Markets were a rollercoaster on Friday, weren’t they? After dipping early, the Sensex managed to close just 7 points lower at 80,710.76, while the Nifty inched up 6.7 points to end at 24,741. Auto, metal, and media stocks helped claw back losses caused by selling in FMCG, IT, and realty sectors. Did your portfolio feel the heat or ride the recovery? For the week, both Sensex and Nifty gained 1.2%. M&M, Maruti, and Power Grid led the charge, while ITC, TCS, and Cipla dragged. Which side were you on?

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

      Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex and Nifty Open Positive, Volatility Ahead

      Tags: niftysensexstock market todayStocks To Watchtop gainerstop losers

      RELATED News

      ITR Filling AY 2025-26 Deadline: Why Teachers Must Not Miss the 2025 ITR Filing?
      Urban Company IPO Alert: Mark Your Calendar! This Upcoming Offering Could Be A Game Changer
      Trump Trade Tariffs: Supreme Court Ruling Could Trigger Massive US Tariff Refunds
      Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
      Vigor Plast India IPO Update: Here’s The Latest Subscription Details, Should You Get In?

      LATEST NEWS

      Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!
      J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter
      Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, JCO Injured In Ongoing Operation
      Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 14 Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha Wildcard Entry, Kunicka Sadanand Escapes Eviction Twist In Style
      "There is a lot of propaganda coming out from Gaza," Israeli Director General of Foreign Affairs says
      Former Indian Cricketer Hints At ‘Favoritism’ Behind Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025
      S Jaishankar To Virtually Represent India At BRICS 2025
      "It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions": PM Modi pays tribute to 'Bard of Brahmaputra' Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary
      Shradh Dos and Don’ts: Common Mistakes to Avoid While Observing Shradh
      PNB Fraud case: India gives formal assurance to Belgium on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions
      Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!

      Follow Us

      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      QUICK LINKS

      Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!

      Follow Us

      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      Group Websites

      Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!
      Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!
      Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!
      Did You Know What’s Pushing The Stock Market Up Today? Global Cues, Domestic Data, and Political Diplomacy!

      QUICK LINKS