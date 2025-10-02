EPFO Meeting In October: Pensioners Hope For Minimum Pension Increase, Will Your EPS-95 Pension Rise This Diwali From Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 ?

EPS-95 Pension Increase: Will there be a Diwali Bonus?

Hey Readers, get set to get a potential festive bonus?

The EPS-95 minimum pension is reportedly getting a long overdue makeover, supposedly, ₹1,000 to ₹2,500 a month.

Why the sudden buzz? Put your dates in your calendar, the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO is gathering in Bengaluru during the period of October 10–11 and this raise is allegedly top in the order of discussion.

The meeting will be presided over by the Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and pensioners around India are keeping a close look (and maybe even crossing fingers) as well.

Admittedly, there are groups that are dreaming big, ₹7,500 and above with DA, but ₹2,500 is perceived as a more realistic step (which is better than ₹1,000, right?).

So, is that the Diwali present you are waiting for? Keep watching, it can be that your pension gets a holiday upgrade.