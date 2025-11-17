LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO shows no grey market premium, signaling a calm, stable listing. The Greater Noida solar firm offers innovative on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solutions, making rooftops greener and efficient.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 17, 2025 11:39:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: Last Call for Investors!

Today is the last and big day! The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO, which opened for bidding on November 13, is closing its investment doors today, on November 17. So, if you’ve been on the toes, now is your chance to jump in.

For a kind information, Investors have a window from 10 AM to 5 PM to place their bids and take a slice of this solar energy company in their portfolio. With government initiatives boosting the sector and a promising growth story, it is no wonder this IPO has been generating attention.

Don’t miss the final opportunity, your bid today could be tomorrow’s big win!

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: Key Details

Category Details
IPO Subscription Status
Overall 45%
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 81%
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 16%
Retail Investors 38%
Note Slow demand; only 40% booked by end of Day 2
IPO Details
Total Size ₹828 crore
Price Band ₹216–228 per share
Structure Fresh issue: ₹600 crore + Offer for Sale: 10 lakh shares worth ₹228 crore by promoters
Lot Size 65 shares
Use of Proceeds Part-finance Ratlam manufacturing facility, repayment of borrowings, general corporate purposes

Grey Market Buzz: Fujiyama IPO Flat Trading

The premium is at a good 0, and the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is cooling down in the grey market. Precisely, no additional hype, no bidding frenzy, simply calm. Investors are not paying a premium above the highest price band, and this reflects that the IPO is perfectly priced.

That is, the shares will be listed at the issue price or very near the issue price when the shares are floated in the market. Therefore, no drastic tags, no FOMO mania, just a stable, predictable debut. The ideal investment is the one that combines a Zen and no-drama approach.

Fujiyama Power Systems: Solar With A Smile

Here is the solar genius of the Greater Noida-based Fujiyama Power Systems, which transforms rooftops into power stations. They are not your typical panel manufacturer, developing and delivering solutions for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems, lighting homes, businesses, and communities. Fujiyama is an embodiment of innovation combined with reliability, whether it is sleek rooftop installations or variable hybrid systems.

Whether lowering your electricity costs or increasing the use of clean energy, they have it all. Imagine them as the team to call when longing for a smarter, greener roof. With their technology and expertise, solar energy is more than a utility, it is an experience.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Is the Raulane Festival? Meet The Ghostly Brides Of Kalpa, The Ancient Himalayan Ritual Behind Instagram’s Newest Obsession

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 11:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsFujiyama Power Systems IPOipoIPO news

RELATED News

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Day: How To Check Allotment Today, Step-by-Step

Stock Market Today: Quiet But Optimistic Start For D-Street, All Eyes On Nvidia And Fed Signals

Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Siemens, Cyient, Lupin, Rain Industries, Pine Labs In Focus With Many Other

Big Update On 8th Pay Commission: Govt Clarifies DA Hike, 8th CPC Benefits For Pensioners, Says Rule Change Applies Only To…

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 16: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Mecca Medina Bus Accident: Owaisi, Revanth Reddy and S Jaishankar Express Grief, Urge Centre As 42 Indian Pilgrims Die, Help Line Numbers Issued

Days After Vasai’s Vidya Mandir School Student Dies In Mumbai, Parents Blame Brutal 100 Sit-Up Punishment

India-US Relations Normalising? Massive ‘Historic First’ LPG Deal Sealed As India Opens 10% Of Its Market To American Suppliers

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

Who Is Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Boyfriend? Rachit Singh Shares Sweet Hug and Kiss With Actress at Himesh Reshammiya Concert – WATCH VIDEO

Kundalu: An Untold Love Story from North Gujarat’s Heartland Hits Cinemas Today

India vs Pakistan Expected Upcoming Match: Date, Venue, Schedule, Timings & How to Watch

Ajay Devgn’s ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Hits Rs 35 Crore Milestone, Surpassing ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Sabarimala Temple Opens for 2025 Pilgrimage Season: Darshan Timings, Rituals & Rules

What Is the Raulane Festival? Meet The Ghostly Brides Of Kalpa, The Ancient Himalayan Ritual Behind Instagram’s Newest Obsession

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day 3: Calm Grey Market, Perfectly Priced Listing Ahead- Check Out All The Details

QUICK LINKS