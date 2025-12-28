LIVE TV
Gautam Adani Inspires Young India To Lead The Age Of Intelligence

• Young Indians have been urged to build and lead indigenous AI with purpose and confidence. • Vidya Pratishthan’s Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence is being positioned as a bridge between academia, industry and national priorities. • Sovereign AI capability is underscored as vital to India’s economic freedom and global leadership.

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: December 28, 2025 14:12:00 IST

In a powerful call to young India, Adani Group Chairman Mr Gautam Adani urged the next generation to rise and lead the age of intelligence at the inauguration of Vidya Pratishthan’s Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Addressing students and researchers, Mr Adani said India is entering a decisive phase where technology, talent and national purpose must move together. India’s enduring strength, he noted, lies in its ability to align people, institutions and long-term vision. That same clarity must now guide how young Indians approach artificial intelligence, not as passive users, but as builders and leaders of capability.

Acknowledging anxieties around AI, Mr Adani reminded the audience that history offers reassurance. Every major technological shift, from the industrial revolutions to India’s own digital transformation, has expanded human potential. AI, he said, will take this further by placing intelligence and productivity directly in the hands of ordinary citizens, opening pathways for youth from every background to participate in growth.

He cautioned that leadership in AI cannot be outsourced. In a world where intelligence increasingly shapes economic power and national influence, dependence on foreign algorithms carries risk. Data, decision-making and capability must remain anchored in national interest. Building indigenous AI models, strong compute capacity and resilient intelligence ecosystems, he stressed, is essential to India’s economic security, cultural confidence and strategic freedom.

Placing this vision in context, Mr Adani pointed to the growing role of the Adani Group in the global AI ecosystem. The diversified conglomerate is investing significantly in data centres, digital infrastructure and clean energy that powers compute at scale, drawing sustained engagement from global technology leaders such as Google and Microsoft, as India emerges as a serious hub for AI-led growth.

The centre has been established under Vidya Pratishthan, a Baramati-based educational trust, with a ₹25 crore contribution from Mr Adani in 2023. The initiative is designed to promote advanced research, skill development and industry-oriented training in emerging technologies. According to those associated with the project, it will focus on AI applications across agriculture, healthcare, governance and industry, with a strong emphasis on collaboration between academia and the private sector.

Concluding his address, Mr Adani urged students to see the centre as a place of creation, not observation. The age of intelligence, he said, demands samarthya, the courage to think independently and create boldly.

“This moment belongs to you,” he told young India. “Not to watch history, but to write it.”

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 2:11 PM IST
Tags: AI education IndiaArtificial Intelligence Indiagautam adaniIndigenous AISovereign AI

QUICK LINKS