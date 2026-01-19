Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: On January 19, 2026, gold and silver prices in India experienced a sharp rise due to growing global conflicts and the preference for safe investments. The MCX rates not only showed significant support and resistance levels but also indicated strong bullishness, with the prevailing prices of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold, along with silver rates, in all leading Indian cities, reflecting investors’ positive outlook and market momentum.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check gold price in India on January 19, 2026, Monday.

MCX Silver Price Today: Key Levels

Support: ₹2,83,000–₹2,80,000 per kg

Resistance: ₹2,95,000; sustained move above could accelerate to ₹3,05,000–₹3,20,000

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Rate Today (₹) 22K Gold Rate Today (₹) 18K Gold Rate Today (₹) Chennai ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,230 Mumbai ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927 Delhi ₹14,584 ₹13,370 ₹10,942 Kolkata ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927 Bangalore ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927 Hyderabad ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927 Kerala ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today (₹) Chennai ₹3,18,000 Mumbai ₹3,05,000 Delhi ₹3,05,000 Kolkata ₹3,05,000 Bangalore ₹3,05,000 Hyderabad ₹3,05,000 Kerala ₹3,18,000

