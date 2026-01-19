Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: On January 19, 2026, gold and silver prices in India experienced a sharp rise due to growing global conflicts and the preference for safe investments. The MCX rates not only showed significant support and resistance levels but also indicated strong bullishness, with the prevailing prices of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold, along with silver rates, in all leading Indian cities, reflecting investors’ positive outlook and market momentum.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check gold price in India on January 19, 2026, Monday.
-
Trading Range / Support: ₹1,38,000 – ₹1,40,000 per 10 grams
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹1,48,000 per 10 grams
-
Intraday High (Opening Bell): ₹1,45,500 per 10 grams
-
Recent Trading Level: Around ₹1,42,500 per 10 grams, consolidating within an upward channel
-
Potential Upside: A move above ₹1,43,000 could extend the rally toward ₹1,45,000 – ₹1,48,000 and higher
- Gold price 24 Carat: ₹14,584
- Gold price 22 Carat: ₹13,370
- Gold price 18 Carat: ₹10,942
MCX Silver Price Today: Key Levels
-
Support: ₹2,83,000–₹2,80,000 per kg
-
Resistance: ₹2,95,000; sustained move above could accelerate to ₹3,05,000–₹3,20,000
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today (₹)
|22K Gold Rate Today (₹)
|18K Gold Rate Today (₹)
|Chennai
|₹14,673
|₹13,450
|₹11,230
|Mumbai
|₹14,569
|₹13,355
|₹10,927
|Delhi
|₹14,584
|₹13,370
|₹10,942
|Kolkata
|₹14,569
|₹13,355
|₹10,927
|Bangalore
|₹14,569
|₹13,355
|₹10,927
|Hyderabad
|₹14,569
|₹13,355
|₹10,927
|Kerala
|₹14,569
|₹13,355
|₹10,927
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today (₹)
|Chennai
|₹3,18,000
|Mumbai
|₹3,05,000
|Delhi
|₹3,05,000
|Kolkata
|₹3,05,000
|Bangalore
|₹3,05,000
|Hyderabad
|₹3,05,000
|Kerala
|₹3,18,000
