Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India surged on January 19, 2026, amid global tensions. MCX showed strong support, resistance, and bullish momentum, with 24K, 22K, 18K gold, and silver trading higher nationwide.

Gold Prices Soar: MCX Futures Hit Record, 24K & 22K Rates Rise Across Indian Cities; Check Rates In Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai
Gold Prices Soar: MCX Futures Hit Record, 24K & 22K Rates Rise Across Indian Cities; Check Rates In Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 19, 2026 11:03:21 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India:  On January 19, 2026, gold and silver prices in India experienced a sharp rise due to growing global conflicts and the preference for safe investments. The MCX rates not only showed significant support and resistance levels but also indicated strong bullishness, with the prevailing prices of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold, along with silver rates, in all leading Indian cities, reflecting investors’ positive outlook and market momentum.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check gold price in India on January 19, 2026, Monday. 

  • Trading Range / Support: ₹1,38,000 – ₹1,40,000 per 10 grams

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹1,48,000 per 10 grams

  • Intraday High (Opening Bell): ₹1,45,500 per 10 grams

  • Recent Trading Level: Around ₹1,42,500 per 10 grams, consolidating within an upward channel

  • Potential Upside: A move above ₹1,43,000 could extend the rally toward ₹1,45,000 – ₹1,48,000 and higher

    • Gold price 24 Carat: ₹14,584
    • Gold price 22 Carat: ₹13,370
    • Gold price 18 Carat: ₹10,942

MCX Silver Price Today: Key Levels

  • Support: ₹2,83,000–₹2,80,000 per kg

  • Resistance: ₹2,95,000; sustained move above could accelerate to ₹3,05,000–₹3,20,000

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities 

City 24K Gold Rate Today (₹) 22K Gold Rate Today (₹) 18K Gold Rate Today (₹)
Chennai ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,230
Mumbai ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927
Delhi ₹14,584 ₹13,370 ₹10,942
Kolkata ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927
Bangalore ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927
Hyderabad ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927
Kerala ₹14,569 ₹13,355 ₹10,927

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today (₹)
Chennai ₹3,18,000
Mumbai ₹3,05,000
Delhi ₹3,05,000
Kolkata ₹3,05,000
Bangalore ₹3,05,000
Hyderabad ₹3,05,000
Kerala ₹3,18,000

Also Read: Donald Trump Hits 8 NATO Allies With 10% Tariffs Amid Greenland Dispute: How This Impacts Gold, Silver, Indian Stock Market And EU FTA Discussions | Explained

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

