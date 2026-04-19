Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India saw a fresh rise on April 19, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious and popular among investors and households. After a brief dip, both 22K and 24K gold prices moved higher, with 24K gold reaching Rs 15,578 per gram. Meanwhile, silver prices continue to fluctuate as per the GoodReturns report, silver prices rose by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,75,000 per kg.
Gold Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)
In the latest trading season, 24 karat (24K) gold rose to Rs 15,578 per gram, an increase by Rs 81 from the previous one, while 22 karat (22K) gold climbed to Rs 14,280 per gram, an increase of Rs 75. For 8 grams, the gold price stands at s 1,24,624, up from Rs 648.
On a bulk level, 100 grams of 24K gold has risen to Rs 15,57,800, which shows a significant gain of Rs 8,100. Similarly with 22K gold per gram increased to Rs 14,280 from Rs 14,205 which shows a rise of Rs 75. For 8 grams, the gold rate increased to Rs 1,14,240, gaining Rs 600.
Silver Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)
According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of silver in Delhi fell by Rs 5,700 to Rs 2,53,000 per kg. Silver futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose 0.36% on April 19, or Rs 937 to Rs 2,58,079 per kg, a high rise from the previous trading closing price of Rs 2,57,142 per kg.
According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), silver reached Rs 2,49,940 per kg by market close on Friday.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 19th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
15,666
|
14,360
|
11,980
|
Mumbai
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
|
Delhi
|
15,593
|
14,295
|
11,699
|
Kolkata
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
|
Bangalore
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
|
Hyderabad
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
|
Kerala
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
|
Pune
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
|
Vadodara
|
15,583
|
14,285
|
11,689
|
Ahmedabad
|
15,583
|
14,285
|
11,689
|
Jaipur
|
15,593
|
14,295
|
11,699
|
Lucknow
|
15,593
|
14,295
|
11,699
|
Coimbatore
|
15,666
|
14,360
|
11,980
|
Madurai
|
15,666
|
14,360
|
11,980
|
Vijayawada
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
|
Patna
|
15,583
|
14,285
|
11,689
|
Nagpur
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
|
Chandigarh
|
15,593
|
14,295
|
11,699
|
Surat
|
15,583
|
14,285
|
11,689
|
Bhubaneswar
|
15,578
|
14,280
|
11,684
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 19th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 Gram (₹)
|
100 Gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,800
|
28,000
|
2,80,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Delhi
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,800
|
28,000
|
2,80,000
|
Kerala
|
2,800
|
28,000
|
2,80,000
|
Pune
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Jaipur
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Lucknow
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Coimbatore
|
2,800
|
28,000
|
2,80,000
|
Madurai
|
2,800
|
28,000
|
2,80,000
|
Vijayawada
|
2,800
|
28,000
|
2,80,000
|
Patna
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Nagpur
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Chandigarh
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Surat
|
2,750
|
27,500
|
2,75,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
2,800
|
28,000
|
2,80,000
Dubai Gold Price on April 19th 2026
|
Purity
|
Price in AED (د.إ)
|
Price in INR (₹)
|
24K
|
622.25
|
14,235
|
22K
|
576.25
|
13,181
|
18K
|
428.75
|
10,831
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.