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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: In the latest trading season, 24 karat (24K) gold rose to Rs 15,578 per gram, an increase by Rs 81 from the previous one, while 22 karat (22K) gold climbed to Rs 14,280 per gram, an increase of Rs 75. For 8 grams, the gold price stands at s 1,24,624, up from Rs 648.

Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026). Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026). Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 19, 2026 12:27:36 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India saw a fresh rise on April 19, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious and popular among investors and households. After a brief dip, both 22K and 24K gold prices moved higher, with 24K gold reaching Rs 15,578 per gram. Meanwhile, silver prices continue to fluctuate as per the GoodReturns report, silver prices rose by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,75,000 per kg. 

Gold Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)

In the latest trading season, 24 karat (24K) gold rose to Rs 15,578 per gram, an increase by Rs 81 from the previous one, while 22 karat (22K) gold climbed to Rs 14,280 per gram, an increase of Rs 75. For 8 grams, the gold price stands at s 1,24,624, up from Rs 648. 

Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

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On a bulk level, 100 grams of 24K gold has risen to Rs 15,57,800, which shows a significant gain of Rs 8,100. Similarly with 22K gold per gram increased to Rs 14,280 from Rs 14,205 which shows a rise of Rs 75. For 8 grams, the gold rate increased to Rs 1,14,240, gaining Rs 600. 

Silver Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of silver in Delhi fell by Rs 5,700 to Rs 2,53,000 per kg. Silver futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose 0.36% on April 19, or Rs 937 to Rs 2,58,079 per kg, a high rise from the previous trading closing price of Rs 2,57,142 per kg. 

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), silver reached Rs 2,49,940 per kg by market close on Friday. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 19th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

15,666

14,360

11,980

Mumbai

15,578

14,280

11,684

Delhi

15,593

14,295

11,699

Kolkata

15,578

14,280

11,684

Bangalore

15,578

14,280

11,684

Hyderabad

15,578

14,280

11,684

Kerala

15,578

14,280

11,684

Pune

15,578

14,280

11,684

Vadodara

15,583

14,285

11,689

Ahmedabad

15,583

14,285

11,689

Jaipur

15,593

14,295

11,699

Lucknow

15,593

14,295

11,699

Coimbatore

15,666

14,360

11,980

Madurai

15,666

14,360

11,980

Vijayawada

15,578

14,280

11,684

Patna

15,583

14,285

11,689

Nagpur

15,578

14,280

11,684

Chandigarh

15,593

14,295

11,699

Surat

15,583

14,285

11,689

Bhubaneswar

15,578

14,280

11,684

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 19th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 Gram (₹)

100 Gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,800

28,000

2,80,000

Mumbai

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Delhi

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Kolkata

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Bangalore

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Hyderabad

2,800

28,000

2,80,000

Kerala

2,800

28,000

2,80,000

Pune

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Vadodara

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Ahmedabad

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Jaipur

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Lucknow

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Coimbatore

2,800

28,000

2,80,000

Madurai

2,800

28,000

2,80,000

Vijayawada

2,800

28,000

2,80,000

Patna

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Nagpur

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Chandigarh

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Surat

2,750

27,500

2,75,000

Bhubaneswar

2,800

28,000

2,80,000

Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Dubai Gold Price on April 19th 2026 

Purity

Price in AED (د.إ)

Price in INR (₹)

24K

622.25

14,235

22K

576.25

13,181

18K

428.75

10,831

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

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