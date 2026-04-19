Gold and Silver Rate Today (19th April 2026): Gold Prices Rise on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, 24K Hits Rs 15,578 Per Gram; Check 18K, 22K 1Gm, 1 Tola in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India saw a fresh rise on April 19, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious and popular among investors and households. After a brief dip, both 22K and 24K gold prices moved higher, with 24K gold reaching Rs 15,578 per gram. Meanwhile, silver prices continue to fluctuate as per the GoodReturns report, silver prices rose by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

Gold Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)

In the latest trading season, 24 karat (24K) gold rose to Rs 15,578 per gram, an increase by Rs 81 from the previous one, while 22 karat (22K) gold climbed to Rs 14,280 per gram, an increase of Rs 75. For 8 grams, the gold price stands at s 1,24,624, up from Rs 648.

On a bulk level, 100 grams of 24K gold has risen to Rs 15,57,800, which shows a significant gain of Rs 8,100. Similarly with 22K gold per gram increased to Rs 14,280 from Rs 14,205 which shows a rise of Rs 75. For 8 grams, the gold rate increased to Rs 1,14,240, gaining Rs 600.

Silver Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of silver in Delhi fell by Rs 5,700 to Rs 2,53,000 per kg. Silver futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose 0.36% on April 19, or Rs 937 to Rs 2,58,079 per kg, a high rise from the previous trading closing price of Rs 2,57,142 per kg.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), silver reached Rs 2,49,940 per kg by market close on Friday.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 19th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,666 14,360 11,980 Mumbai 15,578 14,280 11,684 Delhi 15,593 14,295 11,699 Kolkata 15,578 14,280 11,684 Bangalore 15,578 14,280 11,684 Hyderabad 15,578 14,280 11,684 Kerala 15,578 14,280 11,684 Pune 15,578 14,280 11,684 Vadodara 15,583 14,285 11,689 Ahmedabad 15,583 14,285 11,689 Jaipur 15,593 14,295 11,699 Lucknow 15,593 14,295 11,699 Coimbatore 15,666 14,360 11,980 Madurai 15,666 14,360 11,980 Vijayawada 15,578 14,280 11,684 Patna 15,583 14,285 11,689 Nagpur 15,578 14,280 11,684 Chandigarh 15,593 14,295 11,699 Surat 15,583 14,285 11,689 Bhubaneswar 15,578 14,280 11,684

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 19th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,800 28,000 2,80,000 Mumbai 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Delhi 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Kolkata 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Bangalore 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Hyderabad 2,800 28,000 2,80,000 Kerala 2,800 28,000 2,80,000 Pune 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Vadodara 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Ahmedabad 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Jaipur 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Lucknow 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Coimbatore 2,800 28,000 2,80,000 Madurai 2,800 28,000 2,80,000 Vijayawada 2,800 28,000 2,80,000 Patna 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Nagpur 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Chandigarh 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Surat 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Bhubaneswar 2,800 28,000 2,80,000

Dubai Gold Price on April 19th 2026

Purity Price in AED (د.إ) Price in INR (₹) 24K 622.25 14,235 22K 576.25 13,181 18K 428.75 10,831

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026