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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Rates Today: 24K And 22K Prices Revealed, Check Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore

Gold And Silver Rates Today: 24K And 22K Prices Revealed, Check Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore

Gold prices fell for the second day due to a stronger US dollar and global trends, while silver remained stable. 24K gold in Chennai hit ₹1,52,180/10g, Delhi ₹1,50,810. Silver mostly ₹2,50,000/kg, with Hyderabad and Chennai at ₹2,55,000/kg amid cautious investor sentiment.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (April 7, 2026): City-Wise Prices Update
Gold & Silver Rates Today (April 7, 2026): City-Wise Prices Update

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 7, 2026 15:25:22 IST

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Gold And Silver Rates Today: 24K And 22K Prices Revealed, Check Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore

The Indian precious metals market is experiencing major price changes today, on April 7, 2026. Gold prices have decreased for a second consecutive day because of both a stronger US dollar and changing global investor behavior. Gold prices showed a downward correction, whereas silver prices maintained their price stability in major urban centers after recent market fluctuations.

Delhi residents can purchase 24K gold at a rate of ₹150 810 for every 10 grams and 22K gold at a rate of ₹138 250. The 24K gold price in Mumbai and Kolkata shows a minor decrease to reach ₹150,660.

The 24K gold price in Chennai represents the highest value because it has exceeded ₹152 000. Most cities have established silver rates at ₹250 000 per kg, yet Southern markets such as Hyderabad and Chennai charge a premium price of ₹255 000 per kg.

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Gold and Silver Rates Today (April 7, 2026)

City

24K Gold (10g)

22K Gold (10g)

Silver (1kg)

Delhi

₹150,810

₹138,250

₹250,000

Mumbai

₹1,50,660

₹138,100

₹250,000

Chennai

₹152,180

₹139,500

₹255,000

Bangalore

₹1,50,660

₹138,100

₹250,000

Hyderabad

₹1,50,660

₹138,100

₹255,000

Global Economic Impact on Bullion Prices

The current drop in gold prices happens because the US Dollar Index has increased in value, which makes it pricier for domestic consumers to buy dollar-based investments.

The market now expects inflationary threats because global crude oil prices have been moving between $110 and $120 per barrel, which usually results in central banks changing their monetary policies.

Investors are currently treading cautiously, awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upcoming rate decisions, which typically dictate the liquidity flow into physical assets like bullion.

Domestic Market Trends for Silver Investment

Silver has created a distinct market position because it stays within the same trading boundaries while gold prices experience their natural market changes.

The industrial centers of Bangalore and Mumbai keep their silver demand because the metal serves vital functions in both electronic devices and renewable energy applications.

Retail buyers consider silver to be an easier way to start building their precious metal collection, but the metal currently maintains its price at ₹250,000 per kg, which indicates a period of market consolidation.

Market analysts indicate that unless there is a significant breakout in international spot prices, silver may continue to trade within this sideways bracket for the remainder of the week.

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Price in India Falls, Silver Drops ₹2,800 to ₹2,29,651 Amid Strong Dollar Pressure; Check Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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Tags: 22K gold Delhi24K gold price ChennaiGold rates April 7 2026Silver market Indiasilver price today,

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Gold And Silver Rates Today: 24K And 22K Prices Revealed, Check Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore

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Gold And Silver Rates Today: 24K And 22K Prices Revealed, Check Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore
Gold And Silver Rates Today: 24K And 22K Prices Revealed, Check Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore
Gold And Silver Rates Today: 24K And 22K Prices Revealed, Check Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore
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