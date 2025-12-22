LIVE TV
Gold Prices Break Records Again: Check the Key Factors Behind the Surge

Gold Prices Break Records Again: Check the Key Factors Behind the Surge

In the month of December 2025, gold prices soared to unprecedented levels mainly because of the aforementioned factors in the list that are safe-haven demand, Fed rate-cut expectations, geopolitical tensions, rupee weakness, strong ETF inflows, central bank buying, and the forecast for hiked prices in 2026.

Gold Prices Hit Record Highs Again (Credits- Canva Modified)
Gold Prices Hit Record Highs Again (Credits- Canva Modified)

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 22, 2025 17:36:00 IST

Gold Prices Break Records Again: Check the Key Factors Behind the Surge

Gold prices are up again around 22 December 2025, and this is mainly because of continuing global political and trade tensions, regular gold purchases by central banks worldwide, and hopes that interest rates may fall next year.

Gold Price Levels

On 22 December 2025, the price of 24K gold in India is approximately ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams, compared to the price of 22K, which is close to ₹1,24,000, and this is almost 1% higher than the previous day’s close. This is part of a 2025 rally with domestic prices increasing more than 70% year to date as a result of rupee depreciation against the dollar.​

Gold Price Rises: Global Factors

Due to the softer inflation data, investors foresee the Fed cutting interest rates several times during 2026, which is detrimental to bond yields and consequently gold gains. Geopolitical situations, such as a new war and trade route disruptions, have safe-haven imploring on pushing gold to record highs of over 4,300 dollars per ounce.​

 

Gold Price Rises: India Factors

The domestic prices in India are dependent on the international spot rates, but the prices have increased because of the weaker rupee, which makes gold imported costlier. The huge investments in gold ETFs and the continuous accumulation of gold by the central banks are providing support from the investment side, even if the demand for physical jewellery has decreased post-festive season due to demand softening.​

 

Gold Price Rises: Future Predictions

According to analysts, as long as there is uncertainty regarding global growth, wars, and US politics, gold is sure to retain its safe-haven premium. There could be short-term volatility, but still, many forecasts predict that prices will be elevated and that this will last until 2026, unless there is a very sharp decline in the risks of inflation and geopolitical issues.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are advised to consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 5:36 PM IST
Gold Prices Break Records Again: Check the Key Factors Behind the Surge

