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Home > Business > Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold rate today, March 15: Prices remain volatile amid global tensions. Check city-wise gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities.

Gold rate today, March 15: Prices remain volatile amid global tensions. (Photo: Canva)
Gold rate today, March 15: Prices remain volatile amid global tensions. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 15, 2026 18:22:56 IST

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Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices in India witnessed slight fluctuations on Sunday, March 15, as global geopolitical tensions and market uncertainty continued to influence investor sentiment. Rising tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have created volatility in international markets, prompting investors to turn toward traditional safe-haven assets such as gold.

Despite the uncertain global environment, the movement in domestic gold prices remained minimal compared to the previous day, indicating a relatively stable trend in the bullion market.

Gold Price in India Today

As of today, the price of 24-karat gold in India stands at ₹15,981 per gram, while 22-karat gold is priced at ₹14,650 per gram. Meanwhile, 18-karat gold is currently available at ₹11,989 per gram.

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Gold has long been considered one of the most reliable investment options during times of economic instability and inflation. During periods of geopolitical conflicts or financial uncertainty, investors often shift their focus to precious metals to protect their wealth from market volatility.

City-Wise Gold Prices in India

Gold prices vary slightly across major Indian cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and market demand. Here are the latest city-wise gold rates for 24K, 22K and 18K gold:

City

24K Gold

22K Gold

18K Gold

Chennai

₹16,495

₹15,120

₹12,950

Mumbai

₹16,331

₹14,970

₹12,248

Delhi

₹16,346

₹14,985

₹12,263

Kolkata

₹16,331

₹14,970

₹12,248

Bangalore

₹16,331

₹14,970

₹12,248

Hyderabad

₹16,331

₹14,970

₹12,248

Kerala

₹16,331

₹14,970

₹12,248

Pune

₹16,331

₹14,970

₹12,248

Vadodara

₹16,336

₹14,975

₹12,253

Among major cities, Chennai recorded slightly higher gold prices, while cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bangalore reported similar rates for the precious metal.

Silver Prices in India

Silver prices also saw a decline in the domestic market. The current silver rate stands at ₹275 per gram, taking the price to around ₹2,75,000 per kilogram in India.

Like gold, silver often attracts investors during uncertain economic conditions, though it tends to be more volatile due to its dual role as both an industrial and investment metal.

Gold Prices Decline Slightly Over the Past Week

Over the past week, gold prices have witnessed a marginal decline across all purity categories.

24-Carat Gold:
 At the beginning of the week, the price stood at ₹1,58,751 per 10 grams, which has now fallen by ₹352 to ₹1,58,399.

22-Carat Gold:
 The price dropped from ₹1,45,416 to ₹1,45,093 per 10 grams.

18-Carat Gold:
 The rate declined from ₹1,19,063 to ₹1,18,799 per 10 grams.

Impact of Oil Prices and Bond Yields on Bullion

According to data cited by Trading Economics, the surge in crude oil prices beyond $100 per barrel has raised concerns about persistent global inflation. Higher inflation often leads investors to shift their focus toward yield-bearing assets such as government bonds, which can reduce demand for non-yielding assets like gold.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in financial markets continue to provide support to bullion prices, preventing a sharp decline.

Delhi Bullion Market and MCX Updates

In the national capital’s bullion market, gold prices showed a slight dip. Data from the All India Sarafa Association indicates that 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) fell by ₹2,000, marking a decline of about 1.21%.

Meanwhile, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures contract slipped by ₹66, or 0.04%, to ₹1,58,400 per 10 grams, reflecting cautious trading among investors.

Will Gold and Silver Remain Volatile?

Market analysts believe that precious metal prices could remain volatile in the coming days. Investors are closely watching the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting and ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Any changes in interest rate expectations, currency movements, or geopolitical tensions could significantly influence the direction of gold and silver prices.

For now, gold continues to maintain its reputation as a safe-haven asset, with investors relying on the precious metal to safeguard their wealth during periods of economic uncertainty and market instability.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Act 2025: Single Tax Year, New Deduction Structure And Revised TDS Rules From April 2026, Will It Impact The Common Man? Know Key Changes Here

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 6:22 PM IST
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Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

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Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty
Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty
Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty
Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

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