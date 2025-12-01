Gold, Silver Prices Will Rise Or Fall In 2026? Check Experts’ Predictions Here

Gold Price Prediction 2026: Gold price in India is expected to continue its upward trend in 2026, following the record surge this year, according to major global banks. Analysts predict that the price of the precious metal could rise by 5% to 20% over the next year. Investors and market watchers are keeping a close eye on precious metals as experts share their predictions for the coming year.

How Much Gold Price Rise in 2026

Currently, gold is trading at around $4,187 per ounce, marking a nearly 60% gain this year. In India, the price of gold is approximately Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams. Analysts predict that gold can reach new highs in 2026, such by central bank purchases, inflation concerns, and investors’ worries about the US economy and trade tariffs.

Factors Influencing Gold Price in 2026

With predictions of potential price surges, staying updated on these key drivers is essential for anyone tracking the gold price in 2026.

Inflation Rates: Higher inflation tends to increase gold demand as people look to protect their wealth.

Interest Rates: Lower interest rates make gold more appealing since it doesn’t generate interest.

Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate: A weaker rupee raises the cost of imported gold.

Geopolitical Tensions: Conflict or political instability often drives investors toward gold.

Central Bank Polices: Changes in gold reserves or monetary easing can affect demand.

Investment Demand: Increased investment in EFs or sovereign gold bonds can influence prices.

Impact of US Dollar and Inflation on Gold Price

Based on the economic forecast for 2026, a weaker US dollar and continuing inflation concerns are expected to support higher gold prices, with major banks projecting prices to potentially reach between $4,500 and $5,000 per ounce.

A weaker US dollar is generally bullish for gold, as it makes the metal cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. Forecasters anticipate a gradual weakening of the dollar into 2026, which would likely support

Historical Gold Price Trends to Predict 2026

Understanding where gold prices may head in 2026 begins with a close look at how the yellow metal has moved over the past decade. Gold has historically reacted to shifts in inflation, global crises, currency fluctuations, and central bank decisions, and these patterns often repeat.

Year Average Gold Price (24K, INR / 10 gm) 2017 ₹29,150 2018 ₹31,400 2019 ₹35,220 2020 ₹48,650 2021 ₹48,720 2022 ₹52,670 2023 ₹63,800 2024 ₹77,600 2025 (Till Date) ₹1,01,350

How Much Silver Price Rise in 2026

Like gold, silver is also gaining fresh momentum and seems ready for further upside. Recent trading sessions show a stable and persistent uptrend, suggesting strong buying interest in the market. This steady strength boosts the chances of silver climbing toward the Rs 1,63,000 mark in the near future, as long as overall market conditions remain supportive.