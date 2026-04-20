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Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold and silver prices saw a sharp decline on Monday, 20 April, following fresh geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. Attacks on ships have raised concerns about energy supply disruptions and inflation, especially amid more than seven weeks of conflict in the region.

Gold and Silver Prices Today
Gold and Silver Prices Today

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 20, 2026 10:39:50 IST

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold and silver prices saw a sharp decline on Monday, 20 April, following fresh geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. Attacks on ships have raised concerns about energy supply disruptions and inflation, especially amid more than seven weeks of conflict in the region.

Market Movement And Global Trends

Gold and silver prices dropped by up to 2.5% on Monday. COMEX gold rate fell 2% to $4,780 per ounce, reversing last week’s 1.7% gain. COMEX silver rate declined 2.5% to $78.75 per ounce during Asian trading hours. Since the start of the US-Iran conflict in late February, gold is down around 9% and silver has fallen around 14%

Retail buyers should note that final gold prices may be higher due to making charges, GST, and taxes added by jewellers.

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Gold Prices In Major Indian Cities – 20 April

Mumbai 

24 karat gold — ₹152,960/10 gm
22 karat gold — ₹140,213/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine — ₹253,060/1 kg

Delhi 

24 karat gold — ₹152,700/10 gm
22 karat gold — ₹139,975/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine — ₹252,620/1 kg

Ahmedabad

24 karat gold — ₹153,250/10 gm
22 karat gold — ₹140,479/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine — ₹253,430/1 kg

Bengaluru

24 karat gold — ₹153,160/10 gm
22 karat gold — ₹140,379/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine — ₹253,290/1 kg

Kolkata

24 karat gold — ₹152,840/10 gm
22 karat gold — ₹140,103/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine — ₹252,760/1 kg

Hyderabad

24 karat gold — ₹153,280/10 gm
22 karat gold — ₹140,507/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine — ₹253,490/1 kg

Chennai

24 karat gold — ₹153,490/10 gm
22 karat gold — ₹140,699/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine — ₹253,830/1 kg

What’s Driving The Price Drop?

Fresh geopolitical tensions appear to be the key factor behind the recent fall in gold and silver prices. According to Bloomberg, Donald Trump stated that the United States Navy fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel. This development has further escalated concerns in an already sensitive region.

At the same time, Iran issued a warning that ships approaching the Strait of Hormuz could be seen as violating the ceasefire. Despite Tehran earlier declaring the route open, several vessels reportedly turned back, adding to uncertainty over the safety of one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Impact On Markets

The rising tensions have had a direct impact on global financial markets. Dow futures in the United States dropped by around 400 points, reflecting investor nervousness amid the escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding potential peace talks in Islamabad continues to weigh heavily on market sentiment. With no clear progress towards de-escalation, investors are closely watching developments.

Experts believe commodity prices, especially gold and silver, are likely to remain volatile in the near term, as markets react to every new update from the region.

READ MORE: Indian Railways Earns Rs 6,813 Crore: Record Scrap Sales, Rising Non-Fare Income, And Passenger Service Upgrades — All Without Raising Ticket Fares

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

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