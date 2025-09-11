LIVE TV
Green fuels and sustainability defining India's mobility transition: Hyundai MD

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 16:19:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The shift towards green fuels and sustainable mobility is shaping the future of India’s auto industry, Hyundai Motor India’s Managing Director Unsoo Kim said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 65th SIAM Annual Convention, Kim highlighted that Hyundai continues to develop solutions across engine systems.

“We continue to lead innovation across all propulsion platforms, internal combustion engines, electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel-cell technology, and flex-fuel solutions, serving both mass-market consumers and logistics needs,” he said.

Kim cited global examples of how hydrogen and electrification are already reshaping logistics and public transport. He pointed to the XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in North America, which support operations at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America under the HTWO Logistics initiative. Powered by on-site hydrogen production and refuelling, these trucks handle nearly half of the plant’s logistics requirements.

Outlining Hyundai’s strategy in India, Kim highlighted five focus areas: sustainable technology, developing a holistic EV ecosystem, policy alignment, public-private partnerships, and sustainability. He pointed to Hyundai’s Chennai plant, which is on track to achieve the RE100 benchmark by the end of this year.

Beyond road transport, he added that Hyundai is also working on urban air mobility and micro-mobility concepts for last-mile connectivity.

Kim said that India has the right scale and skills to co-develop future mobility solutions. He commended government initiatives such as FAME, Production Linked Incentives, and PM Gati Shakti, which, he said, have laid a strong foundation for sustainable mobility.

“Bharat occupies a unique and strategic position in this global transformation,” Kim remarked, adding that the sector is becoming a key driver of self-reliance under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat frameworks.

He also welcomed the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, calling them a “landmark initiative” that would energise the automotive sector and boost both urban and rural demand.

Kim urged collaboration between global and Indian players to accelerate the transition. “The road ahead may be complex, but it is rich with promise. This is the moment for global collaboration and local innovation,” he said.

Concluding his address, Kim reiterated Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to India’s mobility transition and quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words: “India’s time is now. We have the opportunity to lead the world in a way that is sustainable, inclusive, and transformative.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS