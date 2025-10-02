Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

(Reuters) -Dating app Grindr on Wednesday named John North as its finance chief, replacing Vanna Krantz. North stepped down as CEO of U.S. recreational vehicles retailer Lazydays Holdings last year. Krantz, in July, had said she would step down once a successor is named. She was Grindr's CFO for three years, during which she oversaw its transition to a publicly listed company in 2022. North, who has over 20 years of experience, is a board member of protective films and coatings provider Xpel and was previously the CFO of Copart, an online vehicle auctioneer. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

