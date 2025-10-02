LIVE TV
Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 2, 2025 02:23:01 IST

Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

(Reuters) -Dating app Grindr on Wednesday named John North as its finance chief, replacing Vanna Krantz. North stepped down as CEO of U.S. recreational vehicles retailer Lazydays Holdings last year. Krantz, in July, had said she would step down once a successor is named. She was Grindr's CFO for three years, during which she oversaw its transition to a publicly listed company in 2022. North, who has over 20 years of experience, is a board member of protective films and coatings provider Xpel and was previously the CFO of Copart, an online vehicle auctioneer. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 2:23 AM IST
Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief
Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief
Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief
Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

