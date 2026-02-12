LIVE TV
Home > Business > HAL Q3 FY26 Results: Defence Giant Reports 29.6% Profit Surge, Strong Dividend Boosts Investor Confidence

HAL Q3 FY26 Results: Defence Giant Reports 29.6% Profit Surge, Strong Dividend Boosts Investor Confidence

HAL posts Q3 FY26 consolidated net profit of ₹1,866.66 crore, up 29.6% YoY, declares ₹35 interim dividend, driven by robust order book, operational efficiency, and strong government support in defence sector.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 12, 2026 14:24:39 IST

HAL Q3 Results: Defence Giant Soars with 29.6% Profit Jump

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reported its Q3 FY26 consolidated net profit at ₹1,866.66 crore, which shows a 29.6% increase from last year’s profit of ₹1,439.79 crore. The company achieved operational revenue growth of 10.65%, which resulted in total revenue of ₹7,698.80 crore through its operational activities.

The Board approved a first interim dividend of ₹35 per equity share, which will be paid on March 14, 2026, and will use February 18, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. HAL’s strong financial performance, together with its increasing defense contracts and government support, demonstrates its market leadership while providing investors with both growth prospects and high dividend returns.

HAL Dividend Details

  • Interim Dividend Declared: ₹35 per equity share (Face Value ₹5 each)

  • Record Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

  • Dividend Payment Date: On or before March 14, 2026

  • Dividend History:

    • HAL has announced 14 dividends since March 28, 2019

    • Last dividend was ₹15 per share, with a record date of August 21, 2025

  • Dividend Yield: 0.98% per share (based on ₹40 payout in the last 12 months)

Nine-Month FY26 Standalone Performance – Consistent Growth Across Nine Months Signals Stability

Metric Q3 FY26 Standalone Nine-Month FY26 Standalone Q3 FY26 Consolidated Nine-Month FY26 Consolidated
Net Profit (₹ Cr) 1,851.72 ↑29.3% 4,891.39 ↑12.2% 1,866.66 ↑29.7% 4,919.48 ↑12.1%
Revenue (₹ Cr) 7,698.87 ↑10.7% 19,146.47 ↑10.8%
EPS (₹) 27.69 73.14 73.56
Interim Dividend (₹/share) 22 (440% FV ₹5)
Record Date / Payment 18 Feb 2026 / ≤14 Mar 2026

Operational & Strategic Highlights

  • FPQ Pricing: Revenue provisionally recognised; final adjustments upon price finalisation.
  • Gratuity Ceiling Revision: Raised from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh; additional liability ₹331.93 crore.
  • Labour Codes: No material impact from new Labour Codes effective 21 November 2025.
  • Pay Revision & Court Case: Officer salary recovery settled; workmen case pending, ₹182.16 crore held as receivable.
  • Insurance Claim: ₹36.94 crore excess provision reversed for flood-damaged inventory.
  • C&AG Observation: Accounting of offset credit benefits referred to ICAI; opinion awaited.
  • Income Tax Refund: ₹423.02 crore received for AY 2011-12 on 11 December 2025.

HAL Outlook: Strong Performance And Investor Confidence

The Q3 results of HAL demonstrate that the company operates at maximum capacity while achieving successful execution and maintaining continuous progress in the Indian defence industry. The company demonstrates its ability to generate revenue growth through two key factors: its robust order book and its capacity to enhance operational efficiency. The government’s ongoing support for domestic defence production establishes a foundation that brings stability while creating new possibilities for future success.

The management uses the generous interim dividend as a positive signal to investors, demonstrating their dedication to shareholders and their strong belief in the company’s performance. The performance and strategic approach of HAL make the stock an appealing choice for investors who want to achieve long-term profits in the defence industry.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 2:15 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS