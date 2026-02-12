LIVE TV
Home > Business > "I Don't Care How Many People Sign That F—ing Petition": Even After A Year, JPMorgan Employees' Protest Against Jamie Dimon's 5 Days Work Policy Refuses To Die

JPmorgan Employee Petition: JPMorgan’s five-day office mandate sparks a muted rebellion as employees cautiously sign a petition. Issues include commuting, childcare, Wi-Fi woes, and career fears, while CEO Jamie Dimon remains firm on RTO policy.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 12, 2026 13:09:17 IST

JPMorgan Employees Barely Bite Back as Five-Day Office Mandate Sparks Paper Rebellion

The five-day office requirement from JPMorgan, which mandates employees to work over five consecutive days, tests both their patience and the Wi-Fi systems used by the company across its global operations. The petition opposing CEO Jamie Dimon’s decision to require 300,000 employees to return to work after March 2025 remains active almost a year after the mandate was issued. The petition, which has obtained approximately 2,000 signatures, represents less than 1 % of the staff, demonstrating that most employees consider their career survival more important than expressing dissenting opinions. The mandate has led to complaints about commuting, childcare needs, and office Wi-Fi issues, yet most employees have accepted their situation without resistance. The rebellion exists mainly as a documented phenomenon, showing no actual implementation.

JPMorgan’s ‘Five-Day Office Ordeal’: Petition Highlights Employee Struggles With Commute, Wi-Fi, and Work-Life Balance

People were surprised when CEO Jamie Dimon announced in 2025 that 300,000 employees would need to work from the office full-time by March 2025. Reactions ranged from disbelief to exasperation, with eye-rolling and sighing sparking an internal dispute soon after. Shortly after, a petition emerged as a peaceful protest against what some describe as the “five-day office ordeal.”

As of February 2026, the petition has received approximately 2,000 signatures-less than 1 percent of JPMorgan’s global workforce. This small amount of dissent highlights the tough choice employees face between career safety and expressing frustration.

The complaints are both relatable and dramatic. Employees cite rising childcare and transportation costs, spotty Wi-Fi that functions like dial-up, and uninspiring workspaces. Women, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities face disproportionate challenges. The mandate also creates unnecessary duplication for teams already spread across different locations and time zones.

Though small, the petition offers an interesting glimpse into how employees resist their corporate work environment.

Employee Sentiments: JPMorgan Employees Meek, Compliant, and Counting the Costs

The atmosphere at JPMorgan shows more subtle communication than loud public expressions. The employees have transformed into “meek and compliant” people who treat the petition as a forbidden scroll because they consider signing it to be almost certain “career suicide.” The possibility of retaliation has stopped what could have developed into a full-scale rebellion. Some bold individuals have approached the Communications Workers of America (CWA) to discuss their plans for establishing a labor union, which remains an uncommon practice in U.S. finance.

The scene depicts a dramatic situation where employees experience conflicting needs between basic survival, company demands, and their small chance to express disagreement.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s Response

  • Controversial Remarks: During a town hall in early 2025, Dimon reportedly said,

“I don’t care how many people sign that f-ing petition,” later apologizing for the profanity but maintaining his stance.

  • Ultimatum: Employees unwilling to comply could “find a new job,” emphasizing it is a “free country.”

  • Rationale: Argues remote work hampers mentorship for younger bankers and negatively affects corporate culture and productivity.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 12:31 PM IST
