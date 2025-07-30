ICAI Signs Strategic MoUs With IVCA And NSE IX To Strengthen Financial Markets Ecosystem

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has signed landmark Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) and NSE IFSC Limited (NSE IX) to enhance investor education and professional development in India’s financial markets.

These strategic partnerships, formalized by senior officials from all three organizations, aim to strengthen the country’s alternative capital markets ecosystem and improve global financial integration.

The MoU with IVCA will focus on creating joint expert groups to address alternative capital issues and work on standardizing financial reporting frameworks. IVCA leaders emphasized the importance of improving governance standards, financial disclosures, and promoting sustainable investing in India’s growing capital market.

The second MoU with NSE IX, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange operating at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, will boost investor awareness and international investment opportunities. It will also help position India’s capital markets on the global stage through ICAI’s outreach programs.

ICAI’s President, CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, emphasized the significance of these collaborations, noting they align with India’s vision to transform into a $5 trillion economy through enhanced financial reporting, governance, and investor empowerment.

The partnerships are poised to drive trust, transparency, and innovation within India’s financial markets, with a long-term goal of making India a developed and empowered nation.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: “Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary