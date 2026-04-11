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Home > Business News > IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 11, 2026 14:51:21 IST

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IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

New Delhi [India], April 11: The IMS Jaipur Conclave 2026, held on March 29 in Jaipur, brought together doctors from across the country for a day of focused discussions on musculoskeletal health, sports injuries, and pain management. With over 100 participants, the event created a space where specialists from different backgrounds could come together and exchange practical knowledge.

Experts in radiology, sports medicine, surgery, pain management, and rehabilitation shared their perspectives, making the discussions well-rounded and relevant to real-world practice. The presence of Dr. Brigadier Kalyan Bibhu Nayak, Director of the National Centre for Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR), New Delhi, added importance to the gathering.

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This conclave was also significant because it marked the first time the International Musculoskeletal Summit was held in India. After earlier editions in Mauritius, bringing the event to Jaipur signaled a growing interest in expanding such academic platforms within the country.

The event was organized by the Jaipur Institute of Pain and Sports Injuries (JIPSI), under the leadership of Dr. Gaurav Kant Sharma and Dr. Prableen Kaur. Their aim was to create a platform dedicated to musculoskeletal care, sports injury treatment, and chronic pain, while encouraging collaboration among specialists.

The timing coincided with JIPSI completing five years. During this period, the institute has treated a large number of patients, including sportspersons, helping them recover from injuries and return to activity. It has also seen patients from different parts of India as well as from abroad, gradually building a strong reputation in this field.

The academic sessions covered areas such as regenerative medicine and newer approaches to treating musculoskeletal conditions. There was also detailed discussion on chronic pain management, focusing on non-surgical and image-guided treatments that are increasingly being used in practice.

One of the key sessions focused on the multidisciplinary management of sports injuries. It highlighted how coordinated care between different specialists can improve outcomes, from diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation.

IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

The event also featured the first National Musculoskeletal Radiology Quiz. Around 50 teams participated, with several rounds held online before the final round at the conclave. The top three teams were awarded cash prizes and certificates, and the quiz stood out as one of the more engaging parts of the program.

Overall, the conclave provided an opportunity for learning and exchange of ideas. The discussions and insights shared during the event are expected to contribute to better patient care and wider adoption of multidisciplinary approaches in musculoskeletal and sports medicine.

The success of the IMS Jaipur Conclave 2026 reflects the growing need for such focused academic events in India and sets the stage for more editions of the International Musculoskeletal Summit in the future.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

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IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

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IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey
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