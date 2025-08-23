India Cracks Down On Cheap Virgin Multi-Layer Paper Board Imports With New Price Rule

Government Introduces Minimum Import Price for Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board

Here is something you should know about the new government rule on importing paper.

Recently, the government introduced a new rule for importing Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (VPB). Now, if you want to bring this paper into India, you must pay a minimum price.

This minimum price is Rs 67,220 per metric ton. It includes the cost of the paper, insurance, and shipping charges to India. This is called the Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) price.

The rule applies to certain types of paper with specific HS Codes: 48059100, 48059200, 48059300, 48109200, and 48109900. According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), this rule will stay in effect until March 31, 2026. The notification was issued on August 22, 2025.

So, if you run a business in this sector, it’s important to pay close attention and plan your costs accordingly.

Indian Paper Manufacturers Seek Probe Into Cheap Indonesian VPB Imports

The Indian Paper Manufacturer Association had earlier requested the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to investigate imports of VPB coming from Indonesia. The association claimed that these imports were being sold at unfairly low prices, a practice called dumping. Dumping causes harm to local Indian manufacturers because it creates unfair competition by selling cheaper products that can hurt the domestic market.

Importance of Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (VPB):

VPB is used in packaging for pharmaceuticals, FMCG, food and beverages, electronics, luxury cosmetics, and liquor.

It is also used for book covers and publishing materials.

Protecting the local VPB industry helps keep the supply chain steady and reliable.

Findings Of The DGTR Investigation

The DGTR examined the case and found evidence suggesting that the imported VPB from Indonesia was indeed being dumped in India. They compared the normal value (the price at which it is sold in Indonesia) and the export price (the price it is sold at in India), and found the difference significant enough to confirm dumping. This investigation helps the government decide whether to impose anti-dumping duties, which are extra taxes on the imported goods to protect domestic companies.

Purpose of Anti-Dumping Measures

Anti-dumping rules like the Minimum Import Price (MIP) and possible extra charges help protect Indian businesses. They stop foreign companies from selling things too cheaply and hurting local sellers. The DGTR is the group that checks if these complaints are true. If they find that cheap imports are hurting Indian companies, they can make the foreign sellers pay extra money. This helps Indian businesses stay safe and compete fairly in the market.

(Taken inputs from ANI)

