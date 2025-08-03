India’s Industrial Leap: BSNL And NRL Collaborate To Deploy 5G CNPN, Driving Industry 4.0 Forward

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited And Numaligarh Refinery Limited Forge Industry 4.0 Partnership

In a move set to electrify India’s digital and industrial landscape, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance Industry 4.0 technologies nationwide. This historic agreement took place during the “Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs” in Guwahati, convened under the Ministry of Finance. Senior dignitaries including the Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), CMD and MD of NRL, Director (Enterprise Business) of BSNL, MD of AMTRON, and other officials from CPSEs and the Ministry gathered to endorse this collaboration. The partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as 5G Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN), Digital Twins, AI-powered 3D printing, and IoT to enhance efficiency, innovation, and operational agility aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Industry 4.0: Pioneering 5G CNPN At NRL

BSNL and NRL will collaborate to deploy India’s first 5G Captive Non-Public Network in the refinery sector, an industry first. This deployment promises secure, ultra-reliable, and real-time connectivity for mission-critical refinery operations. It marks a significant step in utilising indigenous 5G infrastructure tailored specifically for industrial needs, enhancing cybersecurity, reducing latency, and enabling faster decision-making. The 5G CNPN network will underpin innovations such as AR/VR-based training, Digital Twins, and IoT applications, transforming refinery operations and setting a new standard for digital industrial connectivity in India.

Government Endorses “Whole of Government” Approach

The Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises lauded the BSNL-NRL collaboration as a prime example of the Government’s “Whole of Government” (WoG) approach to digital and industrial modernisation. He emphasized that this partnership will modernize India’s industrial base, promote advanced skills development, and create new employment opportunities, particularly in the North Eastern Region. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader agenda to foster self-reliance and innovation, positioning public sector enterprises at the forefront of the digital transformation wave sweeping India’s industrial sectors.

Industry Leaders On The BSNL-NRL Collaboration

CMD of NRL described the 5G CNPN integration as a “game-changing moment” for India’s refinery sector. He highlighted its potential to boost operational efficiency and enable futuristic applications such as AR/VR training and real-time IoT monitoring. CMD of BSNL, A. Robert J. Ravi, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “This collaboration exemplifies BSNL’s commitment to empowering India’s strategic sectors with next-generation digital infrastructure.” He added that the 5G CNPN deployment will redefine core industry operations and support a digitally intelligent, self-reliant Bharat. The Director (Enterprise Business) of BSNL reaffirmed BSNL’s dedication to providing secure, robust, and future-ready communication infrastructure essential for CPSEs and enterprises across India.

A Blueprint For India’s Industrial Future

This strategic BSNL-NRL partnership is expected to become a replicable model for other industrial sectors across the country. By combining advanced 5G technology with Industry 4.0 solutions, it will accelerate the adoption of smart industrial practices. This collaboration supports the Government of India’s vision of a digitally empowered, self-reliant nation, reinforcing the role of CPSEs in driving innovation and sustainable industrial growth. The rollout of 5G CNPN at NRL is a key milestone in the journey toward modernizing India’s industrial ecosystem.

(With Inputs From ANI)

