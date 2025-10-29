LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abhishek bachchan canberra weather donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news abhishek bachchan canberra weather donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news abhishek bachchan canberra weather donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news abhishek bachchan canberra weather donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abhishek bachchan canberra weather donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news abhishek bachchan canberra weather donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news abhishek bachchan canberra weather donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news abhishek bachchan canberra weather donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 29, 2025 18:37:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

London/Indore: Senior homeopathic physician and academician from Indore, Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, has once again brought laurels to the city and the nation at the international level. He participated in the International Homeopathy Conference organized by the Hahnemann College of Homeopathy, UK, held in London, where he delivered an impactful presentation on his research paper titled “Homeopathic Treatment of Hematohidrosis (Bloody Sweat).”
During the conference, Dr. Dwivedi also delivered a special lecture highlighting the importance of Indian lifestyle, diet, and traditional healing systems. He explained that jaggery and roasted gram help in blood enrichment, while drinking turmeric milk at night and consuming basil leaves in the morning strengthen the immune system. He emphasized that if the Indian traditional lifestyle is adopted with a scientific approach, homeopathy can prove to be even more effective in both the prevention and treatment of serious diseases.
The prestigious conference witnessed participation from eminent homeopathic experts from around the world. Dr. Dwivedi was the only physician from Madhya Pradesh representing India.
It is noteworthy that Dr. A.K. Dwivedi is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of CCRH (Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India), a member of the Executive Council of Devi Ahilya University, Indore, and the State Coordinator of Shiksha Swasthya Nyas, New Delhi.
Book Launch: “Homeopathic Treatment of Hematohidrosis and Bone Marrow Disorders”
During the conference, Dr. Dwivedi’s new book titled “Homeopathic Treatment of Hematohidrosis and Bone Marrow Disorders” was formally released. The book elaborates on his research, experience, and observations on the homeopathic treatment of rare diseases like Hematohidrosis (Bloody Sweat) and various bone marrow disorders.

The book was unveiled in the presence of Dr. Shashi Mohan Sharma, Principal of the Hahnemann College of Homeopathy (London), Dr. Lora Georgieva (Bulgaria), and several other distinguished homeopathic experts from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any step.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 6:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Gannon & Scott has Signed a Definitive Agreement to join Metalor Technologies

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Ends Month On A High: Sensex Rises 369 Points, Nifty Reclaims 26,000

Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

Gallery Dotwalk Showcases the Artistic Journey of A. A. Raiba

LATEST NEWS

David Warner’s Bold Prediction: ‘Five Centuries’ For Steve Smith Ahead Of Ashes

Popular AI Chatbot Based On Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Lures Kids Into ‘Secret Bunker’ Chats

Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

Kasol Turns Into ‘Psy Party Zone’? Viral Video Shows Foreign Tourists Smoking Cigarettes In Himachal Forest

‘Best Way To Shut You Up Is By..’: Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at ‘Actor Buys Awards’ Remark To Journo

Is Brigitte Macron A Man? French First Lady’s Daughter Tiphaine Auziere Issues Big Statement, Says ‘No Matter What…’

Tamil Nadu Viral Video: RPF Cop’s Quick Response Saves Woman From Tragic Fall While Trying to Board Moving Train

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Bihar NDA Govt Of ‘Paper Leak Privilege’ For Rich Students

Prashant Kishor Blames Nitish Kumar And Lalu Yadav For Bihar’s Migration Crisis: ‘They Will Have To Go Back, Travelling Like Animals’

Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London
Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London
Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London
Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

QUICK LINKS