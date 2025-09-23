Infinity Infoway Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Infinity Infoway Limited (The Company, Infinity) is a SaaS provider company specialising in delivering customised and integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. It caters to clients across sectors such as education, manufacturing, retail, and construction, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, 30th September 2025 and aims to raise ₹ 24.42 Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 15,75,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 147 – ₹ 155 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

– QIB Anchor Portion – Up to 4,08,000 Equity Shares

– Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up to 2,72,800 Equity Shares

– Non-Institutional Investors – Not Less than 2,06,400 Equity Shares

– Individual Investors – Not Less than 4,79,200 Equity Shares

– Employee Reservation – Up to 1,29,600 Equity Shares

– Market Maker – 79,200 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for the Development of a Proprietary Technology Solution called “ZEROTOUCH”, Purchase of new IT Infrastructure and Certification, Funding of Tender Deposits and Earnest Money Deposits (EMD) towards Tenders, funding the incremental Working Capital Requirements and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on 29th September, 2025, and the issue will close on 03th October, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Holani Consultants Private Limited, and the Registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr Bhaveshkumar Dhirajlal Gadhethriya, Promoter and Managing Director of Infinity Infoway Limited, expressed, “With over 17 years of experience in the IT sector, Infinity Infoway Limited has consistently delivered SaaS solutions that empower education, industries, and government organisations. Our IPO marks a defining milestone in this journey, enabling us to strengthen our offerings and scale further. Today, with a strong presence across 38 universities and 11 industries, we continue to drive efficiency through our flagship Campus Management System and Infinity ERP.

The proceeds from the IPO will be strategically utilised to accelerate our growth roadmap–primarily for the development of our proprietary solution ZEROTOUCH, along with investments in IT infrastructure and certifications. A portion will also be directed towards tender deposits, earnest money deposits (EMD), and incremental working capital to unlock new opportunities and support faster expansion. Backed by our proven expertise and a committed team, we are confident of taking Infinity Infoway to greater heights.”

Mr Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, said, “India’s SaaS and EdTech sectors are witnessing rapid growth, driven by digital transformation, automation, and progressive reforms such as the National Education Policy 2020. With over 17 years of proven expertise, Infinity Infoway Limited has built strong capabilities to capture these opportunities through its flagship Campus Management System, Infinity ERP, and AI-driven solutions in intelligent campus management and online examinations.

The IPO will empower the company to accelerate innovation, strengthen its IT infrastructure, and expand operations to serve a larger customer base across education, industry, and government organisations. We are proud to be part of Infinity Infoway’s IPO journey and support a company that is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to India’s digital growth story.”

