Home > Business > Introducing Merino Marine Board: Engineered for Extremes, Designed for Trust

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 8, 2025 18:51:10 IST

New Delhi [India], October 8: Every space we build nowadays demands more from the materials that define it. In fact, strength isn’t optional anymore. It’s a priority. And when you’re working with moisture-prone zones or unpredictable weather conditions, strength alongside reliability becomes non-negotiable. That’s exactly where Merino Marine Board steps in, i.e., a future-forward alternative to green boards, designed to endure, perform, and protect.

Merino’s proprietary chip weave technology constitutes the core of it, bringing together structural integrity with sustainability. Made from responsibly sourced wood chips from 100% managed agroforestry, it’s a material that cares as much about performance as it does about the planet. But the key distinguishing element is how it holds up where others don’t – especially when it comes to water. Unlike ordinary green boards that swell, break, or weaken when exposed to moisture, Merino Marine Board shows no swelling even when submerged in boiling water for up to two hours. That kind of resilience makes it ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, utility areas, wardrobes, and even coastal city installations.

Its practical benefits go even further. The board is available in a standard 8×4 ft size and in five variants: 8mm, 12mm, 18mm, 22mm, and 25mm. No matter who you are: a contractor needing a robust panel for vertical applications over 8 feet tall, or a designer aiming for seamless cabinetry, this board fits right in without warping or distortion. Its unmatched dimensional stability ensures a clean, upright finish every time.

For fabricators and installers, it offers exceptional screw-holding and re-screwing capacity (tested over five times in the same spot). So, joints and fittings stay reliable even with repeated assembly. The surface is optimised for smooth PU or Duco painting, allowing clean, elegant finishes without the need for multiple treatments. Whether it’s a matte kitchen finish or a sleek office unit, it’s ready to take on your vision.

But performance alone isn’t enough today as health & safety matter just as much. That’s why Merino Marine Board is E1 emission-compliant, releasing ultra-low levels of formaldehyde, making it safer for indoor air quality. It also generates very low dust while cutting or handling, which is an essential consideration for professionals working in closed job sites or homeowners sensitive to airborne particles. It’s safer to breathe around, safer to work with, and safer to live with.

And then there’s the long-term confidence. With a 12-year product warranty and support backed by Merino’s expansive service and dealer network, it’s a choice that assures lasting value and peace of mind from the day it’s installed. In an industry where material choices shape not mere structures, but lives – Merino Marine Board is a clear step forward. It’s built for strength, health, performance, and most importantly, built to last.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:51 PM IST
