Home > Business > Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds visits Praj Industries, Mittal Farm aims to strengthen economic ties

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 10, 2025 23:35:05 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is currently leading a delegation to India, strengthening economic ties between the two nations. Governor Reynolds on Wednesday visited Praj Industries in Pune, Maharashtra, where she discussed ethanol production and technology with the company’s leaders.

Sharing the information in a post on X, Governor Reynolds stated, “Led the India trade delegation to Pune in Maharashtra State today. Enjoyed the collaboration with @PrajIndustries, discussing ethanol production and technology.”

Praj Industries started three decades ago and is today India’s most successful company in the field of bio-based technologies and engineering, with a worldwide presence. Praj started as a supplier to ethanol plants; currently, it offers sustainable solutions for bioenergy, high-purity water, critical process equipment, breweries, and industrial wastewater treatment.

Headquartered in Pune, Praj has a global presence with over 1,000 references in more than 100 countries across all five continents.

Gov Reynolds also visited Mr. Milk’s dairy farm, run by the Mittal family, and appreciated their warm reception and hospitality in hosting the delegation.

“Ended the day on the farm visiting @mrmilk_india dairy,” she stated. “Run by the Mittal family, I appreciated their warm reception and hospitality in hosting us.”, the post further read.

Mittal Happy Cows Dairy Farms delivers farm-fresh Desi Cow Milk.

Earlier, Gov Reynolds met with Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal in New Delhi to discuss India-Iowa economic ties and potential future partnerships.

In a post on X, Governor Reynolds said, “Pleasure to meet again with Minister of Commerce @PiyushGoyalOffc in New Delhi today. Discussed India-Iowa economic ties and the potential for future partnership. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

