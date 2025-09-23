LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.

Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.

Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 19:07:08 IST

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], September 23: Jindal Steel Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc., a world-renowned leader in yellow goods manufacturing, including construction and mining equipment.

This honour places Jindal Steel Ltd among an elite group of steel suppliers worldwide to receive the SER recognition.

Jindal Steel considers this acknowledgement a crucial juncture in its pursuit of excellence, especially for its Q+Q&T portfolio of products. The Supplier Excellence Recognition Certificate highlights the company’s steadfast commitment to maintaining global standards in quality, delivery, cost efficiency, and innovation.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Angul. Being recognised by a global leader such as Caterpillar is both an honour and a motivation for us to keep raising the bar. We are committed to ensuring that Jindal Steel continues to deliver world-class products that meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and innovation”, said Mr Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director, Jindal Steel, in a statement.

Jindal Steel has maintained a robust and reliable partnership with Caterpillar since 2017-18. We are honoured to be India’s leading supplier of steel plates of quenched and quenched & tempered grades (Q+Q&T) for Caterpillar’s off-highway and large mining truck programs. This collaboration highlights Jindal Steel’s crucial contribution to Caterpillar’s worldwide operations.

Further strengthening the relationship, Jindal Steel also took part in Caterpillar’s centenary celebrations and the Global SER Event held in September 2025 in Dallas, USA. This annual event brings together Caterpillar’s worldwide suppliers and recognises the best among them for their outstanding contributions.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India’s foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimercaterpillar-incconstruction-equipmentjindal-steel-power-limitedser-certificatesupplier-excellenceyellow-goods

RELATED News

Mumbai Property Market Set for Festive Surge as Palladian Partners Announces INR 1,500 Cr Launch Pipeline
Stop Blaming Discipline: Why Retail Traders Lose in Modern Markets and How AI Levels the Field
Time To ‘Accelerate’: Adani Outlines Priorities After SEBI Closure
Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ Sigma Now Available on Flipkart
DA Hike Before Diwali 2025: What Central Government Employees Can Expect Compared To 2024

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Journey To His First National Film Award: A 33-Year Wait Ends
Hardik Pandya is three scalps away from 100 T20I wickets
Now Nano Banana In Your WhatsApp? Here Are Ways And Prompts That Can Help You Create Best AI Images
Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic
Asia Cup 2025: THIS Pakistani Player Vows To Play Aggressively Against India After Losing, Wants To Clash Again In The Final!
Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi calls on Sri Lankan PM, discusses defence ties
World leaders gather in New York for 80th session of UNGA
71st National Awards: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail receives National Award from President Murmu for Best Feature Film
Ms. Gloria Gangte Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Kingdom Of Norway
"Cinema, heartbeat of my soul": Mohanlal dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour to Malayalam film industry
Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.
Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.
Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.
Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.

QUICK LINKS