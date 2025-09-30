LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription

Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription

Check Allotment Status of Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO, oversubscribed to 35.4 times with strong subscription base from NIIs and Retail individual investors. The company, based out in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, functions in the construction equipment and machinery sector.

Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 30, 2025 20:15:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO was opened for public subscription on September 25, 2025 and closed on September 29, 2025. The company is expecting to raise Rs.116.11 crore through this public issue.  

The IPO was oversubscribed to 35.4 times, with a huge subscription base from the NIIs and Retail individual investors. As of Day-3 Subscription, the IPO was 88.11 times subscribed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 31.43 times by retails, and 2.91 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), As per the data collected on Sep 29, 2025 at 02:20 PM IST.

Follow the below mentioned step-by-step process to check your allotment status.

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Also Read: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: 7 Prompts To Create Durga Puja And Dussehra Saree Look For Instagram And Facebook Goes Viral

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO: Key IPO Details

•    IPO Price Band: Rs.115- Rs.121 
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,520 
•    Size of the Lot: 120 shares 
•    Max. Lot for Retail Investors: Rs.2,00,000
•    IPO Opens: Sep 25, 2025 
•    IPO Closes: Sep 29, 2025 
•    Date of IPO Allotment: September 30, 2025 (Expected)
•    Date of Listing: October 3, 2025 on BSE & NSE (Expected)

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO: Company Background

Jinkushal Industries Limited, based out in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, functions in the construction equipment and machinery sector, with a strong export orientation. Some of the Key facts about the company includes:

•    Jinkushal Industries trades in customised and used construction machines. 
•    The company has supplied more than 1,500 machines, around 900 new/customised and around600 refurbished. 
•    The company has exported to more than 30 countries, together with UAE, Mexico, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, UK. 
•    Financial Year ending March 2025 performance shows an increase in revenue of approx 59.5% YoY  to Rs.380.6 crore from around Rs.238.6 crore.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Tata Capital IPO Opens October 6: Don’t Miss This Jackpot! Biggest Diwali Gift? 

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ipo allotment statusIPO newsJinkushal IndustriesJinkushal Industries IPOJinkushal Industries IPO Allotmentshare marketstock market

RELATED News

Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Surat Startup Centre fuels bold wave of innovation
Meet Aravind Srinivas: Just 31, Chennai Man, IITian, India’s Youngest Billionaire With A Net Worth Of…
Tata Motors Demerger: How Will It Affect Your Portfolio And The Future Of EVs?
UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription
Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription
Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription
Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription

QUICK LINKS