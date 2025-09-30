Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Your Subscription Status? Retail & Institutions Flodded With 34.4x Oversubscription

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO was opened for public subscription on September 25, 2025 and closed on September 29, 2025. The company is expecting to raise Rs.116.11 crore through this public issue.

The IPO was oversubscribed to 35.4 times, with a huge subscription base from the NIIs and Retail individual investors. As of Day-3 Subscription, the IPO was 88.11 times subscribed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 31.43 times by retails, and 2.91 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), As per the data collected on Sep 29, 2025 at 02:20 PM IST.

Follow the below mentioned step-by-step process to check your allotment status.

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

Also Read: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: 7 Prompts To Create Durga Puja And Dussehra Saree Look For Instagram And Facebook Goes Viral

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO: Key IPO Details

• IPO Price Band: Rs.115- Rs.121

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,520

• Size of the Lot: 120 shares

• Max. Lot for Retail Investors: Rs.2,00,000

• IPO Opens: Sep 25, 2025

• IPO Closes: Sep 29, 2025

• Date of IPO Allotment: September 30, 2025 (Expected)

• Date of Listing: October 3, 2025 on BSE & NSE (Expected)

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO: Company Background

Jinkushal Industries Limited, based out in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, functions in the construction equipment and machinery sector, with a strong export orientation. Some of the Key facts about the company includes:

• Jinkushal Industries trades in customised and used construction machines.

• The company has supplied more than 1,500 machines, around 900 new/customised and around600 refurbished.

• The company has exported to more than 30 countries, together with UAE, Mexico, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, UK.

• Financial Year ending March 2025 performance shows an increase in revenue of approx 59.5% YoY to Rs.380.6 crore from around Rs.238.6 crore.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Tata Capital IPO Opens October 6: Don’t Miss This Jackpot! Biggest Diwali Gift?