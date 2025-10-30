LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jio, Vodafone Idea Launch Caller Name Display Pilot In Haryana: You’ll Now Know The Real Identity

Jio and Vodafone Idea Caller ID Display: Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have started a pilot project to test India’s first caller name display service in Haryana. In order to enhance user transparency and limit increasing phone fraud incidents. If this project will run successfully, the Haryana pilot could pave the way for nationwide deployment. Check for more details!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 30, 2025 18:32:28 IST

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have started a pilot project to test India’s first caller name display service in Haryana. In order to enhance user transparency and limit increasing phone fraud incidents, these companies will now mention the caller’s identity.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. have launched a pilot project for Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), an innovative technology that permits users to check the registered name of incoming callers, as per the Indian Department of Telecommunications. The rollout follows the approval from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to initiate it earlier this year.

Jio and Vodafone Idea Caller ID Display: Pilot Program Follows Regulatory Green Light

However, in February 2024, TRAI had suggested the introduction of CNAP across telecom networks, permitting subscribers to detect callers by their registered names. The objective of this system is to enhance transparency and build trust in digital communications. Whereas TRAI initially proposed that CNAP be triggered only upon the request of the users, the DoT thereafter advised that the feature should be available by default to all users, with a choice to disable it if needed.

Also Read: Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

The Haryana pilot project will assess technical performance of CNAP, along with the privacy implications, and integration challenges before implementing it across country. Data accuracy will, therefore, depend on the information linked to mobile numbers during the verifications of Know Your Customer (KYC).

Jio and Vodafone Idea Caller ID Display: A New Tool Against Cyber Fraud

The CNAP initiative comes amidst an increase in incidents of digital scams, financial frauds, and digital arrest across India. By seeing through caller identities, the system is expected to significantly cut off fraudulent activities and improve accountability in telecommunication networks. Same services have long been executed in the United States and Canada, where they have confirmed effectiveness in preventing scam calls.

If this project will run successfully, the Haryana pilot could pave the way for nationwide deployment, presenting Indian mobile users a safe, secure, and transparent calling ecosystem while positioning India’s telecom standards with international best practices.

Also Read: Digital Arrest: How To Stay Safe Online? Cyber Experts Reveal Key Steps To Protect Yourself From These Scams

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS