Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2FY26 Profit Slips T ₹4,468 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday announced a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,468 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26), marking a decline from ₹5,044 crore recorded in the same period last year. On a standalone basis, the bank reported a PAT of ₹3,253 crore for Q2FY26, marginally lower than ₹3,344 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The figures were disclosed in a press release issued following the bank’s Board meeting held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Customer Assets and AUM Growth

According to the Kotak Mahindra Bank press release, the consolidated customer assets, including advances and credit substitutes, rose 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,76,339 crore as of September 30, 2025. The bank’s total assets under management increased 12 per cent to Rs 7,60,598 crore from Rs 6,80,838 crore a year ago. Domestic mutual fund equity AUM also rose 14 per cent to Rs 3,62,694 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Net Worth and Capital Adequacy

The consolidated net worth of the bank stood at Rs 1,67,935 crore, with the book value per share improving to Rs 844, up 14 per cent from Rs 740 last year. Return on Assets (ROA) for the quarter stood at 1.97 per cent, while Return on Equity (ROE) was 10.65 per cent. The bank’s consolidated capital adequacy ratio remained strong at 22.8 per cent, with a Common Equity Tier-I ratio of 21.8 per cent, including unaudited profits.

Standalone Lending And Deposit Growth

On the standalone front, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s lending and deposit base continued to grow steadily. Net advances rose 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,62,688 crore, while average total deposits climbed 14 per cent to Rs 5,10,538 crore. The bank reported a CASA ratio of 42.3 per cent as of September 30, 2025.

Interest Income and Operating Performance

The net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew modestly by 4 per cent to Rs 7,311 crore, compared to Rs 7,020 crore a year earlier. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was reported at 4.54 per cent. The bank’s cost of funds stood at 4.70 per cent during the quarter. Fee and service income rose to Rs 2,415 crore, while operating expenses increased marginally to Rs 4,632 crore.

Asset Quality and Provisioning

The asset quality indicators reflected improvement. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 1.39 per cent from 1.49 per cent a year earlier, and net NPA (NNPA) stood at 0.32 per cent against 0.43 per cent previously. The provision coverage ratio improved to 77 per cent. The bank’s credit cost (annualized) came down to 0.79 per cent from 0.93 per cent in the previous quarter.

Standalone Profitability Ratios

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s standalone return on assets was 1.88 per cent, while return on equity stood at 10.38 per cent for the quarter.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly available financial disclosures and official press releases from Kotak Mahindra Bank. The information provided is for journalistic purposes and does not constitute investment advice.) (With inputs From ANI)