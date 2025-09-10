LIVE TV
Home > Business > Magneta Humara Ice Cream Brings Real Ice Cream with 100% Pure Milk

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 22:31:20 IST

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 10: Indrajeet, Digvijay, and Vaibhavi Sidnal grew up having ice creams that were not frozen desserts but creamy treats made with fresh milk from local dairies. Witnessing the modern ice cream market is filled with frozen desserts made with palm oil and other adulterated ingredients, the siblings were highly disappointed with what passes for ice cream in today’s market.

“Most of what you buy isn’t even technically ice cream anymore,” says one of the founders. “It’s a frozen dessert made with palm oils instead of milk.” This realisation prompted them to launch Magneta – Humara Ice Cream.

The name “Humara” wasn’t chosen randomly. The siblings wanted to create something that feels familiar and accessible, ice cream that belongs to everyone, not just premium buyers or specific age groups. Their tagline reflects this: it’s genuinely our ice cream, made the way families remember it.

Magneta’s approach is refreshingly straightforward. Every product contains 100% pure milk, no vegetable fats or artificial substitutes. They source ingredients locally, maintain strict hygiene standards, and keep everything vegetarian. The flavors range from classics that parents grew up with to newer premium options that appeal to younger palates.

Starting in Belagavi gives them certain advantages. Karnataka’s strong dairy tradition means fresh milk is readily available, and the brand sources it directly from the local suppliers. This keeps costs manageable while ensuring quality, something that’s harder to achieve when sourcing from distant locations.

The ice cream business in Belagavi has been expanding over the past few years, with more players entering the market. The presence of several already established brands, and summer brings increased competition as demand peaks. But the Sidnalsiblings believe there’s room for a brand that prioritises authentic dairy ingredients over profit margins.

Their timing coincides with growing consumer awareness about food ingredients. More families now read labels and ask questions about what they’re buying. Whether this trend will translate into sustained demand for Magneta’s milk-based approach remains to be seen.

For now, the three siblings are focused on cementing their position in the market, providing ice creams made with “100% pure milk.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerauthentic-ice-creambrand-launchhamara-ice-creammagnetapnnstartup-journey

