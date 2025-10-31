LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Key financial changes from November 2025 include new bank nomination rules, Aadhaar updates, SBI card fees, and GST reforms.

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 31, 2025 12:44:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Starting in November 2025, several new financial rules will be implemented that directly target bank customers, pensioners, Aadhaar users, and taxpayers in the country. These changes are enacted to make financial processes easier, more transparent, and convenient.

Bank Nomination Rules Simplified

From November 1, 2025, banks will permit up to four nominees on savings accounts, lockers, and safe custody items. Those customers are now empowered to define distribution percentages or succession orders to ensure that inheritance claims are processed more smoothly and minimize litigation.

SBI Credit Card Fee Revisions

SBI credit cardholders will now have to pay a 1% transaction fee if they make education-related payments through third-party apps, such as CRED and Cheq. Similarly, wallet reloads above ₹1,000 will attract a 1% fee. However, direct payments made through official institutional portals or by using POS machines remain free of cost.

Aadhaar Update Process Made Easier

The UIDAI has relaxed the process of updating Aadhaar details and allows name change, address change, or mobile number addition/ updation online without uploading documents. Biometric updates require a physical visit at ₹125, whereas non-biometric edits cost ₹75. Biometric updates for children are free for one year.

Pension and GST System Updates

Pensioners are required to submit the Life Certificate before November 30 for continuity of benefits. On the other hand, the GST system has introduced processes for easier registration and revised tax slabs for better compliance and ease of doing business.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aadhaar updatebank rulesfinancial changes 2025gst-reformspension updatesRBI rulesSBI credit cardUIDAI

RELATED News

Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Lenskart IPO Day 1: IPO Kicks Off, Strong Buzz As Massive Rs 69,700 Cr Valuation Eyewear Giant Hits Market

LATEST NEWS

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms
Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms
Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms
Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

QUICK LINKS