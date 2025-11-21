LIVE TV
Meet Zhang Yiming: China's Richest Man With a Massive Net Worth – Still No Match for Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani

Meet Zhang Yiming, China’s richest man and founder of ByteDance. Know his net worth, profile, rise to success, and how he compares with Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Published: November 21, 2025 13:39:18 IST

Who is Zhang Yiming?

Zhang Yiming, born in 1983, is the founder of ByteDance, a startup that began operations in Beijing in 2012, and is now one of the largest tech companies in the world, especially now that it owns TikTok, which it acquired in August 2018. 

Zhang Yiming Net Worth 2025

As of October 2023, Zhang Yiming’s net worth in 2025 is expected to be around $65.5 billion (or ₹5.45 lakh crore). Zhang owns about 21% of ByteDance, which has had great success around the world through TikTok and increased Zhang’s wealth over the last few years.

Zhang Yiming Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani – who is richer?

Zhang Yiming is the richest man in China but is not richer than Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani, both of whom are the richest men in India. Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are both estimated to be over $90 billion, which now means Zhang is the third richest in Asia and the world.

Quick Profile

  • Year of Birth: 1983, Fujian, China
  • Education: Software engineering at Nankai University
  • Founded ByteDance in 2012
  • Net worth in 2025: $65.5 billion
  • Preferred to maintain a low profile and focus on global game-changing technology

Zhang Yiming’s success is an example of how technological innovation can create wealth. Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are still comfortably ahead of Yiming on the Asia Billionaire list.

Information on net worth and rankings is based on publicly available estimates that may change over time. Readers should verify final figures through official financial reports and trusted sources.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 1:39 PM IST
