Home > Business > Mr. Prakash Gaur joins aerpace as Director leading India's next leap in connected mobility.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 4, 2025 18:18:08 IST

New Delhi [India], November 4: For over three decades, Mr. Prakash Gaur has been at the forefront of India’s infrastructure transformation. An Economist and Planner by training, Mr. Gaur played a pivotal role in the creation of GIFT City, India’s first International Financial and Smart City, and later served as Director (Strategy) for the Government of Andhra Pradesh, where he helped shape the new capital, Amaravati. From 2021 to 2025, as the founding CEO and Director of National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, he spearheaded the development of 35 Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), 15 ropeway projects, and 750 highway amenities under PPP models, while revitalizing several port connectivity ventures. Our cities evolve faster than the systems that support them, and our ambitions often reach farther than our access.

Along the way, many journeys pause before they fulfil their purpose. We have built roads, yet the true connection between people is still taking shape. What we lose is not just speed, but moments of time that could create, and transform. That loss of time isn’t just inconvenience; it’s the cost of opportunity. That’s the gap Mr. Prakash Gaur has spent his career closing. And now, that mission finds a larger canvas at aerpace. Now, at aerpace, he joins not just to lead, but to help build what comes next. With Mr. Gaur’s leadership, aerpace will accelerate the expansion of the aerVerse, unifying aerVolt, aerDock, aerWing, and aerCar into a seamless framework that delivers zero emission mobility across the nation. From powering rural access to enabling faster logistics, from connecting cities through ecosystems that respond to human need. “My vision is simple,” said Mr. Prakash Gaur, Director, aerpace Industries Ltd. “A farmer in Nanded should be able to send his fresh produce to Mumbai within minutes.

A person facing a medical emergency in a small village in Haryana should reach a quality hospital in Delhi without delay, because life cannot be compromised. Today, a traveller can fly from Mumbai to Bengaluru in two hours, yet spend more time reaching the city from its own airport. “Our challenge has never been ambition; it has been access,” he added. “With aerpace, we have the opportunity to build an ecosystem where every citizen, from remote villages to global cities — can move freely and intelligently. We’re not just building systems; we’re creating access, purpose, and time.” “Mr. Gaur’s experience strengthens our vision to build an India that moves seamlessly,” added Ravi Soni, Executive Director, aerpace Industries Ltd. “Together, we are designing an ecosystem where progress is sustainable, inclusive, and deeply human, where every innovation helps people MakeTime for what truly matters.” About aerpace aerpace Industries Ltd. is a deep-tech company building a unified ecosystem of sustainable energy, autonomous mobility, intelligent infrastructure, and national defence.

Through its verticals — aerVolt, aerDock, aerWing, aerCar, aerShield, and aerOS — aerpace is creating the aerVerse, a seamless network that redefines how the world moves. Guided by its purpose to MakeTime, aerpace is designing a future where opportunity, access, and progress belong to everyone.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 6:18 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

